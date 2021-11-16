In January, the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams met at a chilly Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Home-field advantage was the Packers’ friend, as they wore down Sean McVay’s team en route to a 32-18 victory and a berth in the NFC Championship.

The Rams team that took the field then looks very different than the one playing now, however. For one, Matthew Stafford has played better in this offense than Jared Goff did a year ago (though Stafford had a particularly bad night in the Bay Area on Monday). Additionally, the Rams have a few key players healthy who were not in that game a year ago, including Aaron Donald (who played but was limited in the playoffs) and Cooper Kupp, who missed that last meeting entirely.

Although the Packers now hold the top spot in the NFC, they will need to beat the Rams in a rematch in two weeks to hold onto it. Thankfully, another offense in the Shanahan tree — the 49ers, under Kyle Shanahan — just gave them a clear blueprint for how to do so.

The Packers surely will not look past the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday, but for those of us outside the team, that Rams game on Thanksgiving weekend will be eagerly anticipated.

While the news on Aaron Jones' knee and Rashan Gary's arm is encouraging, Whitney Mercilus' season will be over after tearing his left biceps muscle.

The Packers are back atop the power rankings, and there's no question about their biggest game left: two weeks from now against the Los Angeles Rams.

Those Rams got throttled by Kyle Shanahan's offense on Monday night, however, losing 31-10 to earn their third loss of the season. It helped ensure that the Packers will stay in the NFC's top spot, though McVay's team will have a bye next week ahead of their big matchup at Lambeau Field in week 12.

'We're making a statement': Packers' defense steps up again, handing Russell Wilson his first career shutout – The Athletic

This defense has depth, something we haven't been able to say about a Packers defense in a long time, as well as star power. That depth will be tested even more, particularly at outside linebacker. But is there a better safety duo in the NFL right now than Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage?

Benkert is back, which returns Bortles back to the golf course.

