Pro Bowl voting is open and you can vote on 29 Packers to make the game

NFL Pro Bowl voting is officially underway. If you want to participate in the voting, which allows fans to select six players per position on their ballot, click here. As a reminder, the Pro Bowl rosters are selected by three equal weights: the fans, the coaches and the players. The fan ballot is how you can try to influence who gets that bullet point on their Wikipedia page, which seems to be a bigger deal than the actual Pro Bowl game at this point.

Below are all the Packers players who can be voted for on the ballot by position:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

FB: none

TE: Marcedes Lewis

T: Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner

G: Royce Newman, Jon Runyan Jr.

C: Lucas Patrick

DE: none

DT: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes

OLB: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith

CB: Kevin King, Eric Stokes, Chandon Sullivan

SS: Darnell Savage

FS: Adrian Amos

K: Mason Crosby

LS: Steve Wirtel

P: Corey Bojorquez

RS: Amari Rodgers

ST: Oren Burks

Personally, I believe receiver Davante Adams, tackle Elgton Jenkins, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, at the very least, are deserving of votes. Quietly, Dean Lowry could be in the mix at the defensive tackle position, if enough media steam picks up for him at the end of the season. Depending on how running back Aaron Jones and outside linebacker Rashan Gary return from their Week 10 injuries, they could also be in the mix for Pro Bowl honors this season.