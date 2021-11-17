UnPack Podcast: Technically, someone has to play right guard

Following the Packers 17-0 shutout over the Seahawks, Justis Mosqueda joined the UnPack podcast to help break it all down — and to look ahead to this weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. In this episode, we chatted about:

How did Aaron Rodgers look in his first action back from Covid-19?

We all continue to owe Joe Barry an apology. This defense is for real

A Packers win just feels sweeter when it’s against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

What are the Vikings? Good? Bad? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

