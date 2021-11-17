 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UnPack Podcast: Technically, someone has to play right guard

Zach and Justis talk overcoming injuries, the Packers continued defensive dominance, and what’s on tap next week against the Vikings

By Zach Rapport
/ new

Following the Packers 17-0 shutout over the Seahawks, Justis Mosqueda joined the UnPack podcast to help break it all down — and to look ahead to this weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. In this episode, we chatted about:

  • How did Aaron Rodgers look in his first action back from Covid-19?
  • We all continue to owe Joe Barry an apology. This defense is for real
  • A Packers win just feels sweeter when it’s against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
  • What are the Vikings? Good? Bad? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Want even more great Green Bay Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes from different hosts every weekday — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow the UnPack pod on Twitter @theUnPackPod.

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...