This season, the Green Bay Packers have won games in myriad ways. They’ve won in dominant fashion, with three-possession victories over the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, and they have pulled off nail-biters with last-second victories over the 49ers and Bengals. They have won with their offense carrying the load, as they did in San Francisco, and with the defense putting in dominant performances, with Sunday’s Seattle game again being falling into the latter category.

In total, does this team’s record so far in 2021 make them a truly trustworthy team? One national NFL writer believes so, seeing the Packers’ losses as aberrations. Indeed, Green Bay could well have beaten the Chiefs 13-10 with Jordan Love under center if not for a series of special teams failures, while the week one blowout at the hands of the Saints remains an inexplicable mystery.

This week, the Packers head West for a short flight to Minneapolis to face a Vikings team that is playing better than its 4-5 record suggests. Do you trust the Packers to beat their NFC North rivals on the road before heading home for a huge game against the Los Angeles Rams?

The Packers' offense wasn't lighting the world on fire on Sunday against the Seahawks, but there were plenty of examples of good blocking from players at all positions that helped the team reach 17 points.

Rashan Gary is one of just two players to be ranked in the top five in pressures, hits, and hurries. Meanwhile, Rasul Douglas is giving up a completion percentage of just 53.6 since arriving in Green Bay.

Those defensive results are the biggest reason why the Packers are the most trustworthy team in the NFL right now, according to one writer.

Look for these two to get activated for the game against Minnesota on Sunday, with Armstead to be the RB3 and Hamilton to be OLB4 or OLB5 depending on Gary's availability.

Aaron Rodgers isn't a good bet to repeat as MVP at this point, but nobody is running away with the award right now.

