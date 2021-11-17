Aaron Rodgers misses Wednesday practice for toe rehab, says he will play on Sunday

On Wednesday, Packers fans may have been surprised that quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who played on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, didn’t practice. Rodgers, who was given an injury designation with a toe injury upon his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clarified today that despite not practicing today, the plan for him is to play this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Two most notable absences from #Packers practice: Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari.



No word on Rodgers’ absence. He is scheduled to speak on Zoom today.



Second straight day not practicing for Bakhtiari, who also was absent Friday. Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari had no setback. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 17, 2021

Rodgers told the media, “I’m definitely playing Sunday. Today was a mental day, so there were a number of us who were either limited or DNPs (did not practice.) I was thankful to get a day to just do some rehab and see how the week plays out practice-wise.”

On when he would return to practice, Rodgers stated, “It’s kind of day-to-day on how I’m feeling, whether I’m going to practice, but I didn’t find any issues with recovery. Standard Monday and Tuesday.” When asked if his rehab and recovery was to his toe or other injuries, he said, “No it’s just the toe.”

Rodgers would not tell the media after the game how he injured his toe, which led to a bit on his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. McAfee and his former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk peppered Rodgers, asking him questions about how the injury occurred. Rodgers wouldn’t budge, and it doesn’t seem like we’re going to get an answer on what the toe injury is or how it happened anytime soon.

The good news, for Packers fans or Packers bettors, is that Rodgers is confident that he will play this week against the Vikings.