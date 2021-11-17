Packers injury report: 9 players were listed as limited or DNPs for walkthrough on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers did not hold a traditional practice on Wednesday, but instead had a walkthrough, potentially due to the fact that they do not have their BYE week until Week 13 of the season. The Packers had to publish an estimated injury report on Wednesday, as they must with all walkthrough practices, which listed five players as “did not participate” and four players as “limited participation.”

The Packers did not consider what they did today to be a regular practice but even if it had been, Aaron Rodgers (toe) would not have gone.



Also, Adams apparently now has a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/0otRFWv3Hq — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 17, 2021

The players who were estimated to not participate are tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen.) Beyond Rodgers, who has stated that he will play on Sunday, the surprises among that list of players are Lazard and Taylor, who finished out the game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The four players who were estimated to be limited participants are receiver Davante Adams (shoulder), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) and cornerback Kevin King (groin/shoulder.) Adams and King are somewhat surprises, though King’s ongoing shoulder injury may explain why he was used in rotation with Rasul Douglas in his return to the field last week. Douglas earned 42 snaps to King’s 20 snaps against the Seahawks, with Eric Stokes recording 60 snaps defensively and slotback Chandon Sullivan earning 61.

In the same vein, Lazard (shoulder), Taylor (abdomen) and Adams (shoulder) being banged up could have been the reason why Randall Cobb tied his season-high of 50 offensive snaps in Week 10. Previously, Cobb had only gone over 35 offensive snaps once this season, against the Arizona Cardinals, when the team was out their top three receivers.

The Vikings only listed two players as limited participants on Wednesday for injury-related issues: linebacker Anthony Barr (knee, limited) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin, limited.) Both are full-time starters for Minnesota when healthy.