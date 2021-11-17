Packers QB coach Luke Getsy a candidate for Akron HC job, per report

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has reported that one name that might interest the Akron Zips following their firing of Tom Arth is Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who also serves as the team’s passing game coordinator. Getsy, who has been in Green Bay for seven of the last eight seasons, played quarterback at Akron for two seasons following his transfer from the University of Pittsburgh.

To this day, Getsy ranks fourth all-time in career passing yards and third all-time in career passing touchdowns in Zips history, despite only playing two seasons for the program. He also owns the program’s single-game passing yards record after a 455-yard performance against Memphis in 2005. His single-season passing touchdowns total of 23 in that year still ranks second all-time in Akron history.

Below is what Feldman wrote about Getsy:

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, a former Zips standout who led them to a MAC title, was in the final three to get the head coaching job last time. Would he be willing to leave the NFL now to return to his alma mater? He might be more inclined to keep rising up the NFL coaching ranks where he’s probably not far from getting offensive coordinator looks.

With Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett likely to receive head coaching interviews this offseason, Getsy might be in line to become the Packers’ next offensive coordinator if he stays put. Last January, the Atlanta Falcons interviewed Hackett for their head coaching opening before eventually naming then Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to the position.

Going from professional football to college football may seem like a step back for Getsy, but a title promotion has led to him making that move before. In 2017, he, as the team’s receivers coach, left the Packers to become the offensive coordinator for Joe Moorhead’s Mississippi State Bulldogs for one season. Moorhead coached Getsy at Akron and Getsy later would be a graduate assistant under Moorhead for the Zips.