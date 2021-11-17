APC’s Justis Mosqueda breaks down Packers-Seahawks with Coach Vass live

Coach Vass Football is a YouTube channel that breaks down the defensive side of the ball in various ways, one being live streams. On Wednesday at 7 PM Central, Chris Vasseur, a state champion defensive coordinator, will be joined by Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda to break down the Packers-Seahawks game, with an emphasis on the Packers’ defense and how the team held Russell Wilson to zero points in his return to the field.

Join in on the stream and comment, if you’re interested. You can also find Coach Vass on Twitter at @CoachVass and/or subscribe to his podcasts Make Defense Great Again, a defense-oriented podcast, and Run Vass Option, an offense-oriented podcast.