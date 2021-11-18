Week 11 NFL Picks: Packers favored by 2.5 points in Minnesota

Over their last nine games, the Green Bay Packers are 8-0-1 against the point spread. Green Bay has met or beaten the spread in every game this season aside from their week one blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, and this week they will need to defeat the Minnesota Vikings by a field goal to keep that streak alive.

The Packers are a road favorite this week against their divisional rivals, as the two teams face off for the first time this season and the first time in more than a calendar year. Last year’s meetings both came in the first eight weeks of the season, while the teams’ 2021 matchups come in weeks 11 and 17.

Minnesota enters this game with a 4-5 record, coming in off a road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, quarterback Kirk Cousins was fairly efficient, throwing for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns with almost 150 of those yards going to second-year wideout Justin Jefferson. Green Bay, of course, shut out the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 as their defense posted a third straight tremendous performance.

Which rival team will emerge victorious on Sunday? Check out the picks from APC’s contributors below and give us your prediction in the poll or the comments as well.