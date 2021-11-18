Patriots and Falcons square off in Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup

Following the 2016 season, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots played in one of the more ridiculous Super Bowls of the last decade. The Falcons’ blown 28-3 lead became meme-worthy as offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan let off the gas and helped Tom Brady and the Pats work their way back into the game to force overtime.

The two teams meet in prime time this evening in a Thursday Night Football matchup that promises far less intrigue and impact than that game, as well as less star power. Although one of the two starting quarterbacks in that game remains — Atlanta’s Matt Ryan — much of his supporting cast has moved on, including running back Devonta Freeman and wide receiver Julio Jones. Likewise, most of the key players for New England’s offense are also in different places, with Brady and Rob Gronkowski off in Tampa and Julian Edelman retired.

Still, these teams are both in the hunt for playoff spots in their respective conferences, and winning this game would be a significant help for either team’s chances of making the postseason. Tune in tonight and see whether Ryan and the Falcons can bounce back to .500 or if rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots take another big step towards the playoffs.

WHO?

New England Patriots (6-4) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

WHERE?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

WHEN?

Thursday, November 18, 2021

8:20 PM Eastern Time (7:20 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channels: FOX & NFL Network

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app