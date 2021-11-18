Injury report update: Aaron Rodgers doesn’t practice on Thursday

Yesterday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines by missing Wednesday’s walkthrough practice for the Green Bay Packers but also stated, “I’m definitely playing Sunday.” With one practice to go this week, he has still yet to return to the field for the Packers. It’s worth noting that Rodgers hasn’t had a normal week of practice since Week 7 against Washington, as Week 8 was impacted by Thursday Night Football and a move to virtual meetings due to positive COVID tests in the building, while Weeks 9 through 11 have been impacted by Rodgers testing positive for COVID himself and now his ongoing toe recovery.

A couple of additions to the Packers injury report: Savage and MVS. pic.twitter.com/f479lBR6Uz — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 18, 2021

In good news, the Packers have named receiver Davante Adams a full participant in practice after Wednesday’s “limited participation” estimate for their walkthrough. In bad news, the Packers have added safety Darnell Savage (ankle, limited) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip, limited) to their injury report today. The Valdes-Scantling news seems significant, with frequent starter Allen Lazard (shoulder) and special-teamer Malik Taylor (abdomen) still being held out of practice while Adams and Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) have already made an appearance on the injury report this week.

To no one’s surprise, outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) is still listed as a limited participant while running back Aaron Jones (knee) did not participate in practice. The status of left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, DNP), defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion, limited) and cornerback Kevin King (groin/shoulder, limited) have not changed.

Only three Minnesota Vikings were listed as limited on Thursday for injury reasons: linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Breshaud Breeland (groin) and guard Wyatt Davis (ankle.)