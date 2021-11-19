Packers injury update: Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, Rashan Gary listed as questionable

Following Friday’s practice, three Green Bay Packers were officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings: tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen.) Taylor was a surprise injury this week, which means the Packers will need to find themselves a new punt gunner and kick returner for this upcoming game. Bakhtiari did not practice this week as he still is recovering from his 2020 ACL tear, while Jones could also potentially miss next week’s game as he recovers from his MCL sprain.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) has no injury designation. OLB Rashan Gary (elbow) is questionable and WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/pcuA73DEfR — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 19, 2021

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, after being listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough estimation and Thursday's practice, returned to the field on Friday and was not given an injury status for the game. That means he’s healthy and he’s going to play. One of his top wideouts, Allen Lazard, will likely miss the game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of practice all week and has led to him being listed as doubtful. Last week, Randall Cobb only produced fewer snaps than Davante Adams at receiver. It will be interesting to see if that trend continues.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) were able to practice throughout the week and are listed as questionable for Sunday. Gary hyperextended his elbow against the Seattle Seahawks, while Keke has been limited in practice following his concussion against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings officially ruled out guard Wyatt Davis (ankle) and listed cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) as questionable, the only two players they had to make injury designations for.