College Football Week 12 Saturday: Michigan State-Ohio State could decide Big Ten East

With just two more Saturdays left in college football’s regular season, conference championship berths are starting to be decided. A handful of teams can clinch their division titles today, while a few other crucial games take place to help clear up the picture before the season’s final weekend.

One team that can lock up a trip to its conference title game is #10 Wake Forest. However, they will take on a Clemson team looking to bounce back from their three losses, all to currently-ranked teams, to get back to Charlotte. Wake needs to win just one of their final two games to clinch, but they will surely prefer to get the job done today rather than wait to try to beat Boston College next week.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten East will not be decided this week — at least not in all likelihood — but a top-ten matchup will give a clear picture of which team can control its own fate in the final weekend. #4 Ohio State will host #7 Michigan State in an early Saturday game with a potential trip to Indianapolis on the line. Ohio State could actually clinch their spot with a win and a loss by #6 Michigan, but the Wolverines will play a Maryland squad that is just 2-5 in Big Ten play this season. A Spartans victory would give them the edge in a three-way tie with OSU and Michigan, however, with head-to-head wins over the other two teams, and Mel Tucker’s team would just need a win at home over Penn State next week to finish the job.

In the SEC, Georgia has already clinched the East division, while Alabama can ensure a rematch of the 2018 conference title game with a win over #21 Arkansas in the afternoon.

Keep it here all day to discuss the action from around college football!