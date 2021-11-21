 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 11 Sunday Schedule: Top offenses take the field in Cowboys-Chiefs matchup

The Dallas-Kansas City contest looks likely to be a shootout if the Chiefs can avoid turning the football over.

By Evan "Tex" Western
/ new
NFL: NOV 05 Chiefs at Cowboys Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike McCarthy finally has a top-ranked offense again.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach has helped his team reach the top mark in points and yards per game this season, a big reason why the Dallas Cowboys sit at 7-2 and in commanding lead of the NFC East division. McCarthy’s influence on that unit is debatable, however, as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore does much of the heavy lifting — including the playcalling — for a unit that has no shortage of dynamic playmakers.

This week, McCarthy and the Cowboys will face another elite offensive unit in the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team has slipped a bit from past years, ranking just 10th in points, due in part to turning the ball over 20 times this season, second-most in the NFL. Still, Patrick Mahomes and company are capable of explosive games, such as their 41-point outburst against the Las Vegas raiders last Sunday night.

These two teams will meet in the premier late-afternoon game today, which should make for some entertaining action in the aftermath of the Packers-Vikings game, which is arguably one of the top matchups in the early time slot.

Join the APC community here throughout the day as we follow along with all of the action from around the NFL.

NFL Week 11 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN 12:00 PM FOX
New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 12:00 PM FOX
Washington Football Team Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 12:00 PM FOX
Detroit Lions Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH 12:00 PM FOX
San Francisco 49ers Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 12:00 PM FOX
Baltimore Ravens Chicago Bears Soldier Field Chicago, IL 12:00 PM CBS
Indianapolis Colts Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY 12:00 PM CBS
Miami Dolphins New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 12:00 PM CBS
Houston Texans Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 12:00 PM CBS
Cincinnati Bengals Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 3:05 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO 3:25 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Seattle, WA 3:25 PM FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 7:20 PM NBC

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...