NFL Week 11 Sunday Schedule: Top offenses take the field in Cowboys-Chiefs matchup

Mike McCarthy finally has a top-ranked offense again.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach has helped his team reach the top mark in points and yards per game this season, a big reason why the Dallas Cowboys sit at 7-2 and in commanding lead of the NFC East division. McCarthy’s influence on that unit is debatable, however, as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore does much of the heavy lifting — including the playcalling — for a unit that has no shortage of dynamic playmakers.

This week, McCarthy and the Cowboys will face another elite offensive unit in the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team has slipped a bit from past years, ranking just 10th in points, due in part to turning the ball over 20 times this season, second-most in the NFL. Still, Patrick Mahomes and company are capable of explosive games, such as their 41-point outburst against the Las Vegas raiders last Sunday night.

These two teams will meet in the premier late-afternoon game today, which should make for some entertaining action in the aftermath of the Packers-Vikings game, which is arguably one of the top matchups in the early time slot.

Join the APC community here throughout the day as we follow along with all of the action from around the NFL.