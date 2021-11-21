In 2020, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings concluded their season series on November 1st. These two teams have not played in more than a calendar year, as they will finally renew their rivalry this coming Sunday in the Twin Cities.

Green Bay enters week 11 in firm control of the NFC North division, sitting at 8-2 atop the overall NFC playoff standings. Minnesota, meanwhile, is just outside the edge of playoff position with a 4-5 record, joining two other teams in sitting a half-game back of the 7th-seeded Carolina Panthers.

For the Packers, the division is there for the taking. A victory would all but lock up the North for a third straight season and would help give them a boost heading into a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. The Vikings of course need a win to get back to .500 and to get back into the thick of the NFC playoff picture. According to fivethirtyeight.com, a Vikings win, regardless of other results on Sunday, would boost their playoff odds from 40% to 61%, while Green Bay’s chances of earning the NFC’s top seed would jump similarly with a Packers victory, up to 60% from 46% at present.

Who will win? Here’s your Game Primer to get you ready to tune in for today’s game to find out.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (8-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

WHERE?

U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minnesota

WHEN?

Sunday, November 21, 2021

12:00 Noon Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Broadcast Map

Packers-Vikings shown in red (also available in Alaska & Hawaii markets)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Sirius 82, XM 227

Online Streaming Options

In-market: NFL app, Yahoo! Sports app, FOX Sports app, Packers.com

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point Spread: Packers favored by 2.5 points

Over/under total: 49 points

Last Meetings

2020 Week 1: Packers 43, @Vikings 34

2020 Week 8: Vikings 28, @Packers 22

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 62-54-3

Postseason: Tied 1-1