Pick the top play from the Packers Week 10 victory over the Seahawks

The Packers once again played the role of aggressor on Sunday, embodying all the best characteristics of a prizefighter as they left the Seahawks battered and blue… and green. The Packers' offense looked a bit out of sorts all game as Aaron Rodgers returned from his bout with COVID-19. Luckily, a few timely plays and brute force runs by AJ Dillon were the jab in the arm the team needed to win. The real star of the game was on the other side of the ball, however. Russell Wilson’s sideline shadow boxing didn’t prepare him for the Packers’ hellacious effort on the defensive line, and Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were held to just 5 catches for 49 yards. Add in a couple of interceptions and the Seahawks found themselves shut out for the first time in Russell Wilson’s career. Let’s check out the key plays that lead to the gritty win.

Up until this point in the game, we had seen a combined 8 punts, a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs. An atrocious offensive game. But with that, came plenty of moments for the Packers' defense to continue their ridiculous hot streak. Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson; it don’t matter, Packers by 50. Up 3-0, the Packers needed a red-zone stop to keep the Seahawks from taking the lead. Wilson dropped back and immediately faced pressure as Preston Smith and Rashan Gary devoured Duane Brown and Brandon Shell, respectively. Spinning out of the pocket, he heaved a prayer right into the hands of Kevin King in the end zone. Did he catch it? Did he drop it at the end? I don’t care. What matters is the play stood and Pete Carroll’s rage consumed him the past few days.

While the Packers squandered the golden opportunity gifted to them by Kevin King by throwing their own interception in the end zone, they forced a three and out and got back to work on their next drive. With Aaron Jones hurt on the first play of the drive, the keys were handed to the Mayor of Door County himself, AJ Dillon. The Quadfather only put together 5 carries for 18 yards on the drive but ran like a man on a mission to end any Seahawk in his way. It was impossible to include just one run. His tough running combined with a few timely Seattle penalties set the Packers up with 3rd and goal from the Seattle 3-yard line. Dillon took the handoff from the shotgun and dragged Bobby Wagner into the underworld as he rumbled for the first score of the game.

The Packers' defense once again came up huge, as Adrian Amos intercepted another prayer from Russell Wilson and gave Green Bay the ball at their own 20-yard line. AJ Dillon put on another masterclass, proving the haters and the losers wrong about his receiving ability and continuing to look like the Juggernaut every time he touched the ball. He produced 62 yards on the drive, capping it off with another goal-line touchdown. But no play was more impressive than this 50-yard catch and run. Dillon looked like prime Marshawn Lynch and could simply not be brought down. An inhuman effort that will be on more than a few end-of-season highlight reels.

