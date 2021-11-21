Packers WR Allen Lazard and OLB Rashan Gary are inactive vs Vikings

On Friday, tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) were officially ruled out. The game-time decisions that apparently broke wrong for Green Bay this week were receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), who was listed as doubtful after not practicing this week, and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), who was listed as questionable after being listed as limited all week. Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is going to be active against the Minnesota Vikings.

Many assumed that the Packers would bring up a third running back from the practice squad with Jones out, but the team chose to elevate outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and receiver Juwann Winfree yesterday, potentially a hint that Gary and Lazard would not be able to suit up against Minnesota. With just A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor in the backfield, the Packers are just one injury away from demanding a full-time workload from a single back, not the plan many predicted coming into this game after they had given practice-squadder Ryquell Armstead a protected designation on Tuesday.

The loss of Lazard should open up receiver reps on offense, but the loss of Taylor in this game opens up key special teams reps at both punt gunner and kick returner. Keep an eye out for who replaces Taylor in those phases of special teams.

The Vikings have ruled quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, cornerback Harrison Hand, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis inactive for Week 11’s matchup. Only Davis spent time on the Vikings’ injury report this week and was actually ruled out on Friday. The only other player who was given a status in Minnesota was cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), who will play against Green Bay.

Full inactives list: