NFL opening lines for Week 12: Packers are short favorites vs Rams

The Green Bay Packers have opened up as 1.5-point favorites at home against the Los Angeles Rams on DraftKings. At this point in the season, the Packers still have the best “against the spread” record in the NFL with a 9-2 mark, despite Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. The money line of -125 carries an implied probability that the Packers win in their matchup with the Rams 56 percent of the time.

If you want narratives, this game will have them. It seems as though quarterback Aaron Rodgers will once again be held out of practice, at least in the early week, due to his toe injury. The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a BYE, which should help the “all in” team that landed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. instead of the Packers. The Packers’ injuries to tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, running back Aaron Jones, receiver Allen Lazard and outside linebacker Rashan Gary could also heavily impact this game.

This game is set up to be one of the more competitive games in the season, coming just before the Packers’ BYE week. The pair of three-loss teams are still in contention for the top seed in the NFC, as it stands today, and this game should decide playoff seeding in some way come January.

Full NFL Lines

Thanksgiving

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday Early

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets @ Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Late

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Monday Night

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team