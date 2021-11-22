The Repack: Packers earn too little, too late in 34-31 loss to Vikings

Justis did a solo show for this week’s Repack, talking about his takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, including what does or doesn’t translate to future Packers games. Here’s the hint: Minnesota’s offense is very different than what they’ve seen recently and they need more out of their pass-rushers.

