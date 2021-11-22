Monday Night Football brings the NFL’s Week 11 schedule to a close this evening with a matchup of teams carrying opposite records into the contest. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter coming off a 29-19 loss to Washington last week, a stinker of a game coming out of their bye.

Tonight, they will try to extend their NFC South lead to two games with a win when they play another NFC East team, the New York Giants. New York had its bye last week but comes in trying to pull into a tie with Philadelphia for third place in their division.

Join us this evening to see which of these teams is able to emerge with a victory.

WHO?

New York Giants (3-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

WHERE?

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

WHEN?

Monday, November 22, 2021

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Main broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Guests: Bill Parcells, Kevin Hart, Condoleezza Rice, Julian Edelman

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio Broadcast

National: Westwood One Sports