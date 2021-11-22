Monday Night Football brings the NFL’s Week 11 schedule to a close this evening with a matchup of teams carrying opposite records into the contest. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter coming off a 29-19 loss to Washington last week, a stinker of a game coming out of their bye.
Tonight, they will try to extend their NFC South lead to two games with a win when they play another NFC East team, the New York Giants. New York had its bye last week but comes in trying to pull into a tie with Philadelphia for third place in their division.
Join us this evening to see which of these teams is able to emerge with a victory.
WHO?
New York Giants (3-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
WHERE?
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
WHEN?
Monday, November 22, 2021
8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 Central)
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Main broadcast: ESPN
Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters
Alternate broadcast: ESPN2
Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Guests: Bill Parcells, Kevin Hart, Condoleezza Rice, Julian Edelman
Online Streaming
ESPN app
NFL app
Yahoo! Sports app
Radio Broadcast
National: Westwood One Sports
