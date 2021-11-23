NFC North Rundown: Thanksgiving Day includes a battle of divisional opponents

There are a lot of things for the Green Bay Packers to be thankful for this holiday season, but Sunday’s performance was not one of them.
In a back-and-forth game, Green Bay ended up on the wrong side of having the ball last as the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings. A series of individual plays could have led to a different result, but there will be no time for the Packers to sulk with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town this weekend and the Vikings beginning to pick up steam.
Elsewhere across the division, Chicago and Detroit are on slippery slope as the season nears its conclusion. The Lions, in particular, will be hoping to be grateful this Thanksgiving for their first win of the season. Chicago, with its coach on the hot seat, might have different plans. However, the Bears will have to win with their veteran backup quarterback on the field.
Today’s rundown discusses the upcoming NFC North Thanksgiving battle, while recapping the Vikings’ big win from a Minnesota point of view.
Chicago Bears (3-7)
Lost 16-13 vs. Baltimore; Next at Detroit
Game Recap: Bears fall to Ravens
No Lamar Jackson, no problem for Baltimore. Tyler Huntley led a game-winning drive to give Chicago its second-straight loss in devastating fashion.
Report: Bears players want Matt Nagy gone
Both the head coach and general manager are on the hot seat in Chicago, but the former may have lost the locker room.
QB Andy Dalton expected to start for Bears on Thanksgiving vs. Lions
Bruised ribs will sideline Justin Fields this week, giving Dalton his second Thanksgiving Day start at quarterback.
Minnesota Vikings (5-5)
Won 34-31 vs. Green Bay; Next at San Francisco
Minnesota Vikings 34, Green Bay Packers 31: Vikings hang on for wild win in Week 11
Here is the view from a much happier sideline after Minnesota’s win over Green Bay.
‘Just trying to be a legend’: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson channels Randy Moss with huge game against rival Packers
Jefferson sure brought back shades of Moss with over 100 yards receiving in the first quarter, the eleventh 100-yard performance of his first two seasons.
Victory over Packers brings Vikings significant franchise milestone
Minnesota’s win on Sunday was more than a divisional victory. It marked a significant winning milestone in team history.
Detroit Lions (0-9-1)
Lost 13-10 at Cleveland; Next vs. Chicago
Detroit Lions offensive woes continue with Tim Boyle, lose to Browns 13-10
With the former Packer backup under center for Detroit, the offense’s production remained just about the same in another loss.
Detroit Lions OL penalized for insulting Jadeveon Clowney’s mother, costing team big time
A poorly-timed “your mama” joke at the end of the third quarter cost the Lions 15 yards and a possible second touchdown-scoring drive.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) ‘looked pretty good;’ Thanksgiving return possible
As the Lions look for their first win of the season, a holiday in its own right, they may have Goff back at quarterback.
