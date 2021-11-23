NFC North Rundown: Thanksgiving Day includes a battle of divisional opponents

There are a lot of things for the Green Bay Packers to be thankful for this holiday season, but Sunday’s performance was not one of them.

In a back-and-forth game, Green Bay ended up on the wrong side of having the ball last as the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings. A series of individual plays could have led to a different result, but there will be no time for the Packers to sulk with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town this weekend and the Vikings beginning to pick up steam.

Elsewhere across the division, Chicago and Detroit are on slippery slope as the season nears its conclusion. The Lions, in particular, will be hoping to be grateful this Thanksgiving for their first win of the season. Chicago, with its coach on the hot seat, might have different plans. However, the Bears will have to win with their veteran backup quarterback on the field.

Today’s rundown discusses the upcoming NFC North Thanksgiving battle, while recapping the Vikings’ big win from a Minnesota point of view.

Lost 16-13 vs. Baltimore; Next at Detroit

No Lamar Jackson, no problem for Baltimore. Tyler Huntley led a game-winning drive to give Chicago its second-straight loss in devastating fashion.

Both the head coach and general manager are on the hot seat in Chicago, but the former may have lost the locker room.

Bruised ribs will sideline Justin Fields this week, giving Dalton his second Thanksgiving Day start at quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings (5-5)

Won 34-31 vs. Green Bay; Next at San Francisco

Here is the view from a much happier sideline after Minnesota’s win over Green Bay.

Jefferson sure brought back shades of Moss with over 100 yards receiving in the first quarter, the eleventh 100-yard performance of his first two seasons.

Minnesota’s win on Sunday was more than a divisional victory. It marked a significant winning milestone in team history.

Lost 13-10 at Cleveland; Next vs. Chicago

With the former Packer backup under center for Detroit, the offense’s production remained just about the same in another loss.

A poorly-timed “your mama” joke at the end of the third quarter cost the Lions 15 yards and a possible second touchdown-scoring drive.

As the Lions look for their first win of the season, a holiday in its own right, they may have Goff back at quarterback.