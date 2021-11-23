Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vaguely clarifies his toe injury with Pat McAfee

On his weekly show with Pat McAfee and former teammate A.J. Hawk, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stated more information about his mystery toe injury than we have heard since his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list. When Rodgers was activated from the list, he was given an injury designation for a toe injury, which was not reported previously. Last week, Rodgers didn’t practice until Friday due to the injury.

Still, we had not heard specifics on what Rodgers’ toe injury was. McAfee was able to pry it out of the reigning MVP, as Rodgers explained why his injury is worse than a turf toe, a statement he had made previously:

“The problem with turf toe is it’s the joint in your big toe and it is very painful. So, naturally, I’m leading people to understand that if it’s worse than turf toe there must be some sort of bone issue. Again, it’s better the fifth toe than the first toe.”

Kind of weird that he thinks he has to lead people to understand what his injury is in a vague way but wouldn’t just come out and say “it’s a bone injury” for two weeks, but there we go. It’s a bone injury to his pinky toe, which is what his “fifth toe” comment meant. There was an argument on the show about if you count toes outside in or inside out, with Rodgers claiming the pinky was the fifth toe.

When asked about how his toe feels relative to the past few weeks, Rodgers stated, “I feel similar to how I felt last Tuesday. This is something that’s not going to go away...There’s a lot of options on the table. One option that’s not on the table is sitting out.” When asked about what those options are, he said, “There’s definitely all options on the table. Surgery, rest, sit out. I’m not going to sit out, though, I’m going to keep playing.”

Rodgers, later in the show, joked that he had Covid toe, which is apparently a thing, but is not a bone issue and would not require surgery.