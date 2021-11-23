The Green Bay Packers may have lost to the Minnesota Vikings, but at least the offense finally brought back the explosive plays.

In this week’s episode of I Love Gold, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Kris Burke take some time to digest Sunday’s brutal loss while taking away some positives from the game. Plus, a note about the recent events in Waukesha. If you’d like to donate to the victims of this past weekend’s incident, please visit waukeshafoundation.org.

