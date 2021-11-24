Acme Packing Company Thanksgiving Meal Draft 2021

Thanksgiving and the holiday season are finally upon us! For many of us, this will be the first time seeing extended family in quite some time and we couldn’t be more thankful. Admit it, you even missed your annoying cousins just a tad. In honor of all that extended family and their painfully awkward meal requests, the APC team is back for our 3rd annual Thanksgiving Meal Draft! Six of us were able to participate through Discord, where we gave our reactions to each pick.
This year’s rule change aroused controversy with our staff right away, as we gave everyone a default main course, turkey and gravy. The anti-turkey agenda has spread like wildfire recently and I won’t stand for it. Deep fry that thing, don’t set yourself on fire, and go to town. This is what the pilgrims would have wanted. With the main course decided, everyone was asked to choose two sides, one dessert, and one drink. Dishes could be picked in any order. You can check out the draft board below, along with each complete meal, our full discussion, and a recap after each round.
Now that we’ve cleared up the rules, we can get to the picks! Be sure to vote on your favorite meal below and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving Meal Draft Board 2021
|Author
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Author
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Paul
|Sausage Stuffing
|Brandy Old Fashioned
|Pecan Pie
|Curried Pumpkin Soup
|Kris
|Mashed Potatoes
|Bourbon Old Fashioned
|Pumpkin Pie
|Tater Tot Hot Dish
|Tex
|Mac & Cheese
|Stouts
|Sweet Potato Casserole
|Peach Cobbler
|Peter
|Collard Greens
|Hashbrown Casserole
|Apple Pie
|Apple Cider Hot Toddy
|Matub
|Brussels Sprouts
|Cornbread Stuffing
|Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
|All Remaining Beer
|Tyler
|Bourbon
|Green Bean Casserole
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|Cornbread
Final Spreads (including Turkey and Gravy)
Paul: Sausage Stuffing, Curried Pumpkin Soup, Pecan Pie, Brandy Old Fashioned
Kris: Mashed Potatoes, Tater Tot Hot Dish, Pumpkin Pie, Bourbon Old Fashioned
Tex: Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Casserole, Peach Cobbler, Stouts
Peter: Collard Greens, Hashbrown Casserole, Apple Pie, Apple Cider Hot Toddy
Matub: Brussels Sprouts, Cornbread Stuffing, Caramel Pecan Cheesecake, All Remaining Beer
Tyler: Green Bean Casserole, Cornbread, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Bourbon
Time to check out our full discussion along with reactions after each round!
Peter - Today at 4:07 PM
Welcome to the 2021 APC Thanksgiving Meal Draft! The most important thing we do each year. Format this year will be 2 sides, 1 dessert, and 1 drink. Everyone starts with turkey and gravy as their main course. I’ve randomized the draft order and it came out like this.
1. Paul/BadgerNoonan
2. Kris
3. Tex
4. Peter
5. Matub
6. Tyler/TDBrookey
TDBrookey — Today at 4:07 PM
BOOOO
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:08 PM
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Peter — Today at 4:08 PM
Snake draft, so Tyler will have the first pick of the 2nd round. Really you got the best spot.
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:08 PM
Sausage Stuffing!
Game over, you all lose.
Just gonna go sit in the corner and eat a whole bucket of it.
TexWestern — Today at 4:08 PM
Welp. So much for my #1 seed
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:09 PM
All of the best Thanksgiving dishes are spicy, and this is the best of the best.
KrisBurke — Today at 4:09 PM
We get turkey and what automatically?
Peter Voight — Today at 4:09 PM
Gravy
KrisBurke — Today at 4:09 PM
Ok
My pick is Homemade Mashed Potatoes
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:10 PM
I mean, I’m not eating any turkey now that I have sausage stuffing.
Someone can have mine
TDBrookey — Today at 4:10 PM
I am livid over turkey. I’d rather have ham
Turkey is gross and a pain in the ass
Matub — Today at 4:10 PM
Shoutouts to Tyler for literally making his name “touchdown brookey”
lame
Peter — Today at 4:10 PM
The woke mob trying to cancel an american tradition wow
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:10 PM
Mashed Potatoes are good but I’m surprised they went so early
KrisBurke — Today at 4:11 PM
(should have done alcohol smh Burke)
Matub — Today at 4:11 PM
At least buko isn’t here to pick some random greek side dish no one has ever heard of with the 3rd pick
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:11 PM
I had em as my #3 side.
IS all I’m saying
#3 conventional side
True.
KrisBurke — Today at 4:11 PM
I could eat ten pounds in a setting. So good
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:12 PM
The traditional Thanksgiving spanikopita
TexWestern — Today at 4:12 PM
While my head says get the #1 dessert, my gut says I have to take Mac & Cheese
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:12 PM
There it is
TexWestern — Today at 4:12 PM
So I will, Matt Judon be damned
Matub — Today at 4:12 PM
GOD DAMMIT
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:12 PM
A brilliant side.
High floor, high ceiling.
Matub — Today at 4:13 PM
You go with the creamy style or the served like a loaf style?
TexWestern — Today at 4:13 PM
It’s odd in that I love it so damn much and it’s a perfect Thanskgiving side, and yet it’s never on my table for Thanksgiving. That changes this year
Oh it’s the baked stuff with crumbled bread crumbs on top
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:13 PM
My only thing I’m picky about is cheese only. No bechamel.
Matub — Today at 4:13 PM
“mac and cheese you have to cut”
Peter — Today at 4:14 PM
I think last year I said I hated the bread crumbs on top. I would like to retract that statement today.
Matub — Today at 4:14 PM
bechamel. thanks for helping me find that word, Pauly Flay
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:14 PM
Bechamel might be the worst food.
There is no reason to ever use it.
TexWestern — Today at 4:14 PM
It’s bad, but it’s no St. Louis style pizza
KrisBurke — Today at 4:15 PM
bechamel washed down with Malort yum
Matub — Today at 4:15 PM
Bechamel is a base. You add things to it
that’s like going “broth sucks”
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:15 PM
Yeah, a shitty base
Peter — Today at 4:15 PM
Ok, I’m going Collard Greens. My favorite sides are running out already.
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:15 PM
Nicely done, one of my picks from last year
Matub — Today at 4:15 PM
Today I learned Peter is 85 years old and from Atlanta
TexWestern — Today at 4:15 PM
One of us is from the south. Guess which one it is
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:15 PM
Super underrated and delicious
Matub — Today at 4:15 PM
We already knew paul was 85.
KrisBurke — Today at 4:16 PM
Paul is 85 but has moved 86 times.
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:16 PM
All true.
Peter — Today at 4:16 PM
Very underrated and I gotta have some Southern pride. But like not the bad kind
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:16 PM
Hahahahaha
BTW, if you’re in Madison or Milwaukee Ian’s best pizza is the sausage stuffing pizza
KrisBurke — Today at 4:17 PM
General Tso’s Turkey. I must be mad
Matub — Today at 4:17 PM
I choose Beer of every variety
TDBrookey — Today at 4:18 PM
Almost stole my Matub
mine*
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:18 PM
Rules questions:
TexWestern — Today at 4:18 PM
Oh man. Are we going to allow this?
Matub — Today at 4:18 PM
I was allowed “macro brews” last year
KrisBurke — Today at 4:18 PM
Objection!
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:18 PM
Yeah, cuz I have a specific beer style on my board
I’m fine not getting brand specific.
Matub — Today at 4:18 PM
this is in line with that
so I choose “beer”
all beer. every beer. no one else gets beer unless they come to my table
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:19 PM
Motion that this not preclude a stylistic beer choice
TexWestern — Today at 4:19 PM
Same, Paul. @Peter Voight as the guy in charge, I think we defer to you for a ruling
Matub — Today at 4:19 PM
he’s been typing a while
and what a handsome typist he is
Peter — Today at 4:19 PM
I say we gotta at least choose a specific style of beer. @Matub has been overruled
KrisBurke — Today at 4:19 PM
No pressure, Matub might just troll you into the afterlife
Matub — Today at 4:19 PM
Ok, I choose to feast on the blood of Peter Voight
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:19 PM
It’s like drafting all wine
KrisBurke — Today at 4:19 PM
There it is
Matub — Today at 4:19 PM
Drafting all wine was allowed
TexWestern — Today at 4:19 PM
Which Matub did last year
Matub — Today at 4:19 PM
last year
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:19 PM
You pick red, white or rose
All MAcro is not all beer
Peter — Today at 4:20 PM
Me making a choice on beer is the equivalent of asking a cat to type
TexWestern — Today at 4:20 PM
That was the last pick of the draft, though so maybe acceptable in that instance?
Matub — Today at 4:20 PM
ALL WINE WAS ALLOWED
humbug
TDBrookey — Today at 4:20 PM
I’m on Matub’s side and saying beer is allowed
but that’s just me lmao
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:20 PM
If you draft beer you’ve effectively limited us to like 3 available picks
Matub — Today at 4:20 PM
You bet your sweet bippy it does
TDBrookey — Today at 4:20 PM
only because i want to do the same with my pick
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:20 PM
Some asshole will have to draft water
Matub — Today at 4:20 PM
Pretty sure someone drafted milk
Peter — Today at 4:21 PM
You are allowed 1 Bud Light Eggnog Seltzer
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:21 PM
I draft all distilled spirits
(Not really)
Matub — Today at 4:21 PM
That’s the spirit, Paul
KrisBurke — Today at 4:21 PM
Leave it to us idiots to throw verbal fisticuffs over a food draft
TDBrookey — Today at 4:21 PM
hurry up Matub so i can create a second shitstorm
KrisBurke — Today at 4:21 PM
Wait, shouldn’t that be DRAUGHTS all beer?
Matub — Today at 4:21 PM
I choose all use of microorganisms to turn sugar into alcohol
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:22 PM
Kris is going to miss his 4:00
Matub — Today at 4:22 PM
I choose Brussels Sprouts
and hate all of you
this is bullshit. i’m being repressed
KrisBurke — Today at 4:22 PM
Draft and drive. Thank goodness for the Google assistant
TDBrookey — Today at 4:22 PM
so.....can i pick bourbon then?
KrisBurke — Today at 4:23 PM
Get ready for hilarious voice to text
TexWestern — Today at 4:23 PM
I did draft “whisk(e)y” last year
TDBrookey — Today at 4:23 PM
SUCK IT MATUB
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:23 PM
Motion that if you select bourbon it does not preclude cocktails that include bourbon
TexWestern — Today at 4:23 PM
as that is a specific type of distilled spirit
KrisBurke — Today at 4:23 PM
Second Paul
Peter — Today at 4:23 PM
I say bourbon is acceptable but everyone is allowed to choose a drink that has Bourbon in it.
Oh ok yep already decided
Matub — Today at 4:23 PM
I believe choosing a spirit did not remove a cocktail last time
TDBrookey — Today at 4:23 PM
sure.
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:23 PM
motion carried
Proceed
See, WAS THAT SO HARD
TDBrookey — Today at 4:23 PM
With my back-to-back selections, I choose Bourbon and Green Bean Casserole
KrisBurke — Today at 4:24 PM
Motherfucker
Matub — Today at 4:24 PM
wow way to pick something great and then terrible
Peter — Today at 4:24 PM
Oh shit
Elite pick imo
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:24 PM
Wow, Dwayne Wade and Darko in one full swoop
TDBrookey — Today at 4:24 PM
i have a great FanSided story about green beans we will share another time
Matub — Today at 4:24 PM
green bean casserole is just canned soup with water chestnuts in it you guys are gross
KrisBurke — Today at 4:24 PM
Water chestnuts? The fuck?
TexWestern — Today at 4:24 PM
I’ll eat it if it’s in front of me but I’m not making it or asking for it
TDBrookey — Today at 4:25 PM
YOU GUYS TOOK ALL THE GOOD SIDES
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:25 PM
It is both the worst use of green beans and the worst use of creak of mushroom soup
TDBrookey — Today at 4:25 PM
fuck i messed up i thought of one
KrisBurke — Today at 4:25 PM
No they didn’t I have a secret weapon
TDBrookey — Today at 4:25 PM
motion to change my second pick
Matub — Today at 4:25 PM
motion thrown out
KrisBurke — Today at 4:25 PM
denied
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:25 PM
Yeah,there are like 4 good ones left, plus creative options
Matub — Today at 4:25 PM
I creatively choose Tyler shutting up
Peter — Today at 4:25 PM
lol get rekt
Pretty standard stuff here in the first round. Five sides go off the board after Matub’s attempt at breaking the draft. A lot of water cooler talk will be had about my commissioner’s veto here, and all I can say is I apologize for nothing. If Matub was given his choice of all beer, what comes next? He takes all the starches? All the pies? It’s a slippery slope. Be sure to thank me below for keeping the integrity of not only this draft, but this entire site. Elsewhere, Tyler chose bourbon to presumably prepare for Bears/Lions on Thursday. That’s what good GMs do: Prioritize positional versatility and prepare for the future. No complaints here.
Matub — Today at 4:25 PM
oh wait, it actually is my pick now right?
KrisBurke — Today at 4:25 PM
Yeah
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:25 PM
Yeah
Matub — Today at 4:26 PM
i choose Cornbread Stuffing
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:26 PM
See, THAT’S WHY WE ARE SPECIFIC
TexWestern — Today at 4:26 PM
Aha, Paul was specific about sausage stuffing
Indeed
Matub — Today at 4:26 PM
boom gottem
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:26 PM
I didn’t draft ALL stuffing like some asshole
TexWestern — Today at 4:26 PM
looks around nervously
Matub — Today at 4:26 PM
the point of drafting is to WIN and you WIN by being an asshole
TDBrookey — Today at 4:26 PM
With my next book i am going to select all foods.
KrisBurke — Today at 4:26 PM
Nice guys finish lasy
TDBrookey — Today at 4:26 PM
pick*
Matub — Today at 4:27 PM
I choose anything with calories
There’s gonna be a rule for 2022 that’s “don’t be an asshole”
Peter — Today at 4:28 PM
Ok I am going with Hashbrown Casserole. I would’ve chosen Sister Schubert sausage rolls, but those monsters discontinued them.
Also my guess is no one knows what those are
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:28 PM
I am unfamiliar with this but it sounds delicious
And approve
TexWestern — Today at 4:28 PM
I have a feeling that my pick won’t make it past Paul at the turn given the beer discussion. I choose..
STOUTS
Matub — Today at 4:29 PM
Stout choice
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM
Yeah, was going to specifically go big or imperial, but yeah
KrisBurke — Today at 4:29 PM
Is it my pick or Peter
TexWestern — Today at 4:29 PM
Bourbon barrel stout for a little whiskey in your beer, Milk stout for dessert
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM
Great choice, big beers are fantastic with thanksgiving food.
Matub — Today at 4:29 PM
I’m tempted to pick Tex’s favorite beer
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM
The best sleepy afternoon football drink
TexWestern — Today at 4:29 PM
do it, I have my beverage. Kris is up
KrisBurke — Today at 4:29 PM
I choose
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM
I have a Firestone Walker Anniversary I’m saving for just such an occasion
KrisBurke — Today at 4:29 PM
Bourbon Old Fashioned
TexWestern — Today at 4:30 PM
YES, that’s amazing, Paul
oh damn
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:30 PM
Kris off the board a bit, going with the bourbon variety
Matub — Today at 4:30 PM
i’ve got a couple bourbon barrel stouts just chilling in a cabinet in my garage
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:30 PM
Leaves an oopnening
KrisBurke — Today at 4:30 PM
We’re having a pork loin roast again this year. Damn right I’m off the board
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:30 PM
And I’m up so I may as well pounce
Brandy Old Fashioned.
TexWestern — Today at 4:31 PM
Pork loin roast - a Kris pick back in 2019 when we drafted main dishes too
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:31 PM
Sweet or sour, up to you
KrisBurke — Today at 4:31 PM
Yep. I hate turkey but also my family
TexWestern — Today at 4:31 PM
Not surprised those went back-to-back
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:31 PM
I applaud any and all turkey alternatives
An underrated category of side
KrisBurke — Today at 4:32 PM
I didn’t want to get tarred by the Bourbonatti here
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:32 PM
Extra value because replacement level is lower
TexWestern — Today at 4:32 PM
No judgment here nowadays. Gimme an OF and I won’t worry too much about what’s in it
KrisBurke — Today at 4:32 PM
You’re up again Paul
Matub — Today at 4:33 PM
Give you a WHAT Tex?
KrisBurke — Today at 4:33 PM
spit take
TexWestern — Today at 4:33 PM
YIkes. an Old Fashioned, obviously
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:33 PM
Lol
Matub — Today at 4:33 PM
OF has a different connotation out here in these internet streets my friend
but i’m not here to kink shame
The drinks really started to fly off the board in this round, with old fashioneds and stouts being the poison of choice. Tyler was unfairly shamed for his green bean casserole choice by those who dare disrespect the Campbell Soup Company’s legacy. And last but not least, Tex wants an OF and does NOT care what’s in it. All I’ll do here is respect his choice because we’re a tolerant bunch here.
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:34 PM
I’ll go with Pecan Pie
TDBrookey — Today at 4:34 PM
All Tex wants for thanksgiving is an OF
TexWestern — Today at 4:34 PM
sigh
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:34 PM
The best Thanksgiving desert
dessert
Matub — Today at 4:34 PM
i wonder if there’s a black friday sale Tyler
DAMMIT I WAS GONNA PICK THAT
KrisBurke — Today at 4:34 PM
Pumpkin Pie for me with Cool Whip
Matub — Today at 4:34 PM
hhhwhip
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:34 PM
Only true fans of desserts really appreciate pecan pie
KrisBurke — Today at 4:34 PM
I hate pecans
Peter — Today at 4:35 PM
Pumpkin pie is mediocre. There is a reason we don’t eat it year round
TexWestern — Today at 4:35 PM
Welp, guess I’ll pick from the dregs of the desserts in R4, since you guys left me Sweet Potato Casserole to draft in R3!
KrisBurke — Today at 4:35 PM
Motherfucker
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:35 PM
Great choice
TexWestern — Today at 4:36 PM
shocked it lasted
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:36 PM
Can’t believe Green Bean Casserole went first
TDBrookey — Today at 4:36 PM
i wanted to change mine to sweet potato and count it as a side
smh
KrisBurke — Today at 4:36 PM
Ope I take back the MF
Matub — Today at 4:37 PM
sweet potato is bad in every form that isn’t a fry and just a myth perpetuated by diet culture to ruin potato dishes
KrisBurke — Today at 4:37 PM
Marshmallows on top mandatory right?
TexWestern — Today at 4:37 PM
Absolutely, Kris
A side that eats like a dessert. Love the value
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:38 PM
all vehicles for brown sugar or molasses are top notch
Peter — Today at 4:38 PM
I pick Apple Pie. I’m sorry to disappoint Michael McCorkle Jones but it’s top tier.
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:38 PM
Positional versatility puts it over the top
Apple pie is great, especially if baked in a paper bag.
TexWestern — Today at 4:38 PM
Question: do you go a la mode or no? It’s off the board either way, just curious
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:38 PM
Paper bag pie is elite.
TexWestern — Today at 4:39 PM
look at me, I’m Paul, I go to Elegant Farmer
Peter — Today at 4:39 PM
Absolutely. And whipped cream
Matub — Today at 4:39 PM
I choose Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
KrisBurke — Today at 4:39 PM
Lmao Tex
TDBrookey — Today at 4:39 PM
we have similar picks Matub
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:40 PM
Used to just pop up to Grosch’s but yes, now it requires an out of the way drive.
Or train ride
Matub — Today at 4:40 PM
Paul actually owns a train car. fun fact
TDBrookey — Today at 4:40 PM
With my dessert and final side choices, I choose Pumpkin Cheesecake and Cornbread
The desserts were FLOWIN’ here. 6 for 6, covering all the classics. Tex gets the award for positional versatility here, as Sweet Potato Casserole can be eaten for any meal. As the only southerner in the draft, I was ecstatic to see Paul go with Pecan Pie. Whether it originated in Texas, like the great Sandy Cheeks once sung about, or in my home state of Alabama, it’s a top-tier dessert. Finally, I chose Apple Pie. I was appalled, but relieved that apple pie fell this far. Sure, this is a Thanksgiving staple, but I’m not just thinking about Thanksgiving here. I refuse to be put in a box, just like all brilliant thinkers. And apple pie gives me a dessert I can enjoy any day, any season, for any meal. Gotta stick to the classics, folks.
Peter — Today at 4:41 PM
Cornbread incredible value this late. Damn
TexWestern — Today at 4:41 PM
The pumpkin cheesecake will be excellent when paired with the right bourbon
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:41 PM
(Those in the know understand the train to Elegant Farmer)
TDBrookey — Today at 4:41 PM
if i hadn’t messed up with green bean casserole this would have been a great draft.
But sadly he’s getting cut before his rookie deal even ends
TexWestern — Today at 4:41 PM
You got jumpy and put the card in too soon!
KrisBurke — Today at 4:41 PM
Because Burke ate it all
TexWestern — Today at 4:42 PM
Matub needs a beverage now after we vetoed his plan in R1
Matub — Today at 4:42 PM
I choose uuhhhhhhhhhhh
All Remaining Beer
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:42 PM
Lol
KrisBurke — Today at 4:42 PM
Motion to yeet Matub to Wyoming
Matub — Today at 4:43 PM
I choose anything owned by inbev
Peter — Today at 4:43 PM
Precedent does state this is allowed. Proceed
Matub — Today at 4:43 PM
Better?
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:43 PM
all non-stouts, whatever.
Matub — Today at 4:43 PM
Yusssssss
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:43 PM
At this point in the draft I’m too stuffed to care
Matub — Today at 4:44 PM
Paul’s been eating sausage stuffing for the last 45 minutes and can no longer stand up
he will waddle to his room where he will switch to sweatpants
TexWestern — Today at 4:44 PM
Hopefully he left some for sausage stuffing waffles the next day
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:44 PM
washed down with brandy.
Matub — Today at 4:44 PM
i’m so hyped for stuffing waffles
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:44 PM
DAmn straight
Peter — Today at 4:44 PM
I’m going with an Apple Cider Hot Toddy
TexWestern — Today at 4:44 PM
BartScottCantWait.gif
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:45 PM
It’s fine.
TexWestern — Today at 4:45 PM
Ooh, I had spiked mulled cider as a backup option
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:45 PM
Yup, same
TexWestern — Today at 4:45 PM
All right, for dessert, give me Peach Cobbler
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:46 PM
The south rises again
in the good way, not that other way
KrisBurke — Today at 4:46 PM
Off-grid pick here
Peter — Today at 4:46 PM
Roll tide, brother
KrisBurke — Today at 4:46 PM
Give me Tater Tot Casserole
Matub — Today at 4:46 PM
GOOD PICK
TexWestern — Today at 4:46 PM
Point of order: we are defining that as different from hash brown casserole?
Matub — Today at 4:46 PM
super value coming in near the end
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:46 PM
Yeah, though VERY similar to the hash brown casserole
Matub — Today at 4:47 PM
oh yeah fair
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:47 PM
Also, you’re VERY potato heavy
TDBrookey — Today at 4:47 PM
i am absolutely DYING at Paul’s comment about the South
Matub — Today at 4:47 PM
Very Potato Heavy is the name of my grunge band
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:47 PM
Wait, am I up with the final pick?
KrisBurke — Today at 4:47 PM
Ok hold on
Peter — Today at 4:48 PM
It’s distinct enough for me. Is a tater tot casserole the same as hot dish? I am uneducated as I just discovered what hot dish was 2 weeks ago
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:48 PM
It’s fine.
TexWestern — Today at 4:48 PM
Oh my. Well if Peter’s okay with it (since he’s the one who drafted hash brown casserole), works for me
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:48 PM
I am hear to make you uncomfortable with your draft and obliquely insult southerners
KrisBurke — Today at 4:48 PM
I love pot
Matub — Today at 4:48 PM
Call it “tater tot hot dish” just to be sure
KrisBurke — Today at 4:48 PM
Er Potatoes
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:48 PM
Hahahahahaha
THAT’s NOT A CATEGORY BURKE
TexWestern — Today at 4:48 PM
Oh my
Peter — Today at 4:49 PM
I have completely lost the plot
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:49 PM
OK, so Tex has OF and Burke has Pot
Who is up
Matub — Today at 4:49 PM
As the only Colorado resident in this draft, I’m calling the feds on Burke
TDBrookey — Today at 4:49 PM
DIBS ON ANXIETY MEDICATION
KrisBurke — Today at 4:49 PM
Meet my family and tell me it’s not a necessary category PAUL
TexWestern — Today at 4:49 PM
Paul has the Ingredient Irrelevant
Peter — Today at 4:49 PM
Paul you have last pick
Matub — Today at 4:50 PM
With his final pick paul picks Sausage Stuffing again
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:50 PM
I’ll take Curried Pumpkin Soup
Matub — Today at 4:50 PM
and then passes out on the table
TexWestern — Today at 4:50 PM
A new side dish appears!
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:50 PM
In the tradition of taking a favorite Thanksgiving flavor and making it spicy
Peter — Today at 4:50 PM
And yet I was mocked for my peas last year
TexWestern — Today at 4:50 PM
I would very much like to try that though
Matub — Today at 4:51 PM
pumpkin is useful only as dog food and even adding awesome curry flavor will not save it
i boo this choice
Booooooooooooooo
TexWestern — Today at 4:51 PM
I appreciate creative uses of pumpkin. Not just pumpkin spice whatever the fuck
TDBrookey — Today at 4:51 PM
I would like to recall my choice of anxiety medication remembering i have bourbon
those two don’t mix
Matub — Today at 4:51 PM
Also we are primarily a wisconsin blog and in the midwest ketchup is spicy
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:51 PM
Double the curry powder, but even better, use a tablespoon of red curry paste instead
Matub — Today at 4:52 PM
oh i see you’re making a whole-ass soup with 1 teaspoon of curry powder?
Peter — Today at 4:52 PM
Bold of you to assume I own a blender
Matub — Today at 4:52 PM
lol what
TexWestern — Today at 4:52 PM
scooped, Matub
Matub — Today at 4:52 PM
dude you HAVE to own a blender if you make soups.
TDBrookey — Today at 4:52 PM
Well it’s time for me to WaTcH tHe FiLm before dinner so i am bowing out
TexWestern — Today at 4:53 PM
Good work everybody!
Peter — Today at 4:53 PM
Good draft everyone. I think we mostly avoided weird choices.
BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:53 PM
Off to eat more stuffing
Matub proved that he can only be held down for so long before he breaks free. His choice of “all remaining beer” was aggressive and bold. You have to respect it. A couple classics went off the board this round with Tyler and Tex drafting cornbread and peach cobbler, respectively. I’ll keep preaching versatility for the 100th time here. Both these items go with anything and everything. Tyler really recovered from the green bean casserole backlash and found some gems in the later rounds. Team-building 101, honestly.
