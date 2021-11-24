Acme Packing Company Thanksgiving Meal Draft 2021

Thanksgiving and the holiday season are finally upon us! For many of us, this will be the first time seeing extended family in quite some time and we couldn’t be more thankful. Admit it, you even missed your annoying cousins just a tad. In honor of all that extended family and their painfully awkward meal requests, the APC team is back for our 3rd annual Thanksgiving Meal Draft! Six of us were able to participate through Discord, where we gave our reactions to each pick.

This year’s rule change aroused controversy with our staff right away, as we gave everyone a default main course, turkey and gravy. The anti-turkey agenda has spread like wildfire recently and I won’t stand for it. Deep fry that thing, don’t set yourself on fire, and go to town. This is what the pilgrims would have wanted. With the main course decided, everyone was asked to choose two sides, one dessert, and one drink. Dishes could be picked in any order. You can check out the draft board below, along with each complete meal, our full discussion, and a recap after each round.

Now that we’ve cleared up the rules, we can get to the picks! Be sure to vote on your favorite meal below and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving Meal Draft Board 2021 Author Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Author Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Paul Sausage Stuffing Brandy Old Fashioned Pecan Pie Curried Pumpkin Soup Kris Mashed Potatoes Bourbon Old Fashioned Pumpkin Pie Tater Tot Hot Dish Tex Mac & Cheese Stouts Sweet Potato Casserole Peach Cobbler Peter Collard Greens Hashbrown Casserole Apple Pie Apple Cider Hot Toddy Matub Brussels Sprouts Cornbread Stuffing Caramel Pecan Cheesecake All Remaining Beer Tyler Bourbon Green Bean Casserole Pumpkin Cheesecake Cornbread

Final Spreads (including Turkey and Gravy)

Paul: Sausage Stuffing, Curried Pumpkin Soup, Pecan Pie, Brandy Old Fashioned

Kris: Mashed Potatoes, Tater Tot Hot Dish, Pumpkin Pie, Bourbon Old Fashioned

Tex: Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Casserole, Peach Cobbler, Stouts

Peter: Collard Greens, Hashbrown Casserole, Apple Pie, Apple Cider Hot Toddy

Matub: Brussels Sprouts, Cornbread Stuffing, Caramel Pecan Cheesecake, All Remaining Beer

Tyler: Green Bean Casserole, Cornbread, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Bourbon

Time to check out our full discussion along with reactions after each round!

Peter - Today at 4:07 PM

Welcome to the 2021 APC Thanksgiving Meal Draft! The most important thing we do each year. Format this year will be 2 sides, 1 dessert, and 1 drink. Everyone starts with turkey and gravy as their main course. I’ve randomized the draft order and it came out like this.

1. Paul/BadgerNoonan

2. Kris

3. Tex

4. Peter

5. Matub

6. Tyler/TDBrookey

TDBrookey — Today at 4:07 PM

BOOOO

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:08 PM

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Peter — Today at 4:08 PM

Snake draft, so Tyler will have the first pick of the 2nd round. Really you got the best spot.

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:08 PM

Sausage Stuffing!

Game over, you all lose.

Just gonna go sit in the corner and eat a whole bucket of it.

TexWestern — Today at 4:08 PM

Welp. So much for my #1 seed

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:09 PM

All of the best Thanksgiving dishes are spicy, and this is the best of the best.

KrisBurke — Today at 4:09 PM

We get turkey and what automatically?

Peter Voight — Today at 4:09 PM

Gravy

KrisBurke — Today at 4:09 PM

Ok

My pick is Homemade Mashed Potatoes

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:10 PM

I mean, I’m not eating any turkey now that I have sausage stuffing.

Someone can have mine

TDBrookey — Today at 4:10 PM

I am livid over turkey. I’d rather have ham

Turkey is gross and a pain in the ass

Matub — Today at 4:10 PM

Shoutouts to Tyler for literally making his name “touchdown brookey”

lame

Peter — Today at 4:10 PM

The woke mob trying to cancel an american tradition wow

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:10 PM

Mashed Potatoes are good but I’m surprised they went so early

KrisBurke — Today at 4:11 PM

(should have done alcohol smh Burke)

Matub — Today at 4:11 PM

At least buko isn’t here to pick some random greek side dish no one has ever heard of with the 3rd pick

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:11 PM

I had em as my #3 side.

IS all I’m saying

#3 conventional side

True.

KrisBurke — Today at 4:11 PM

I could eat ten pounds in a setting. So good

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:12 PM

The traditional Thanksgiving spanikopita

TexWestern — Today at 4:12 PM

While my head says get the #1 dessert, my gut says I have to take Mac & Cheese

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:12 PM

There it is

TexWestern — Today at 4:12 PM

So I will, Matt Judon be damned

Matub — Today at 4:12 PM

GOD DAMMIT

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:12 PM

A brilliant side.

High floor, high ceiling.

Matub — Today at 4:13 PM

You go with the creamy style or the served like a loaf style?

TexWestern — Today at 4:13 PM

It’s odd in that I love it so damn much and it’s a perfect Thanskgiving side, and yet it’s never on my table for Thanksgiving. That changes this year

Oh it’s the baked stuff with crumbled bread crumbs on top

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:13 PM

My only thing I’m picky about is cheese only. No bechamel.

Matub — Today at 4:13 PM

“mac and cheese you have to cut”

Peter — Today at 4:14 PM

I think last year I said I hated the bread crumbs on top. I would like to retract that statement today.

Matub — Today at 4:14 PM

bechamel. thanks for helping me find that word, Pauly Flay

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:14 PM

Bechamel might be the worst food.

There is no reason to ever use it.

TexWestern — Today at 4:14 PM

It’s bad, but it’s no St. Louis style pizza

KrisBurke — Today at 4:15 PM

bechamel washed down with Malort yum

Matub — Today at 4:15 PM

Bechamel is a base. You add things to it

that’s like going “broth sucks”

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:15 PM

Yeah, a shitty base

Peter — Today at 4:15 PM

Ok, I’m going Collard Greens. My favorite sides are running out already.

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:15 PM

Nicely done, one of my picks from last year

Matub — Today at 4:15 PM

Today I learned Peter is 85 years old and from Atlanta

TexWestern — Today at 4:15 PM

One of us is from the south. Guess which one it is

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:15 PM

Super underrated and delicious

Matub — Today at 4:15 PM

We already knew paul was 85.

KrisBurke — Today at 4:16 PM

Paul is 85 but has moved 86 times.

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:16 PM

All true.

Peter — Today at 4:16 PM

Very underrated and I gotta have some Southern pride. But like not the bad kind

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:16 PM

Hahahahaha

BTW, if you’re in Madison or Milwaukee Ian’s best pizza is the sausage stuffing pizza

KrisBurke — Today at 4:17 PM

General Tso’s Turkey. I must be mad

Matub — Today at 4:17 PM

I choose Beer of every variety

TDBrookey — Today at 4:18 PM

Almost stole my Matub

mine*

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:18 PM

Rules questions:

TexWestern — Today at 4:18 PM

Oh man. Are we going to allow this?

Matub — Today at 4:18 PM

I was allowed “macro brews” last year

KrisBurke — Today at 4:18 PM

Objection!

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:18 PM

Yeah, cuz I have a specific beer style on my board

I’m fine not getting brand specific.

Matub — Today at 4:18 PM

this is in line with that

so I choose “beer”

all beer. every beer. no one else gets beer unless they come to my table

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:19 PM

Motion that this not preclude a stylistic beer choice

TexWestern — Today at 4:19 PM

Same, Paul. @Peter Voight as the guy in charge, I think we defer to you for a ruling

Matub — Today at 4:19 PM

he’s been typing a while

and what a handsome typist he is

Peter — Today at 4:19 PM

I say we gotta at least choose a specific style of beer. @Matub has been overruled

KrisBurke — Today at 4:19 PM

No pressure, Matub might just troll you into the afterlife

Matub — Today at 4:19 PM

Ok, I choose to feast on the blood of Peter Voight

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:19 PM

It’s like drafting all wine

KrisBurke — Today at 4:19 PM

There it is

Matub — Today at 4:19 PM

Drafting all wine was allowed

TexWestern — Today at 4:19 PM

Which Matub did last year

Matub — Today at 4:19 PM

last year

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:19 PM

You pick red, white or rose

All MAcro is not all beer

Peter — Today at 4:20 PM

Me making a choice on beer is the equivalent of asking a cat to type

TexWestern — Today at 4:20 PM

That was the last pick of the draft, though so maybe acceptable in that instance?

Matub — Today at 4:20 PM

ALL WINE WAS ALLOWED

humbug

TDBrookey — Today at 4:20 PM

I’m on Matub’s side and saying beer is allowed

but that’s just me lmao

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:20 PM

If you draft beer you’ve effectively limited us to like 3 available picks

Matub — Today at 4:20 PM

You bet your sweet bippy it does

TDBrookey — Today at 4:20 PM

only because i want to do the same with my pick

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:20 PM

Some asshole will have to draft water

Matub — Today at 4:20 PM

Pretty sure someone drafted milk

Peter — Today at 4:21 PM

You are allowed 1 Bud Light Eggnog Seltzer

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:21 PM

I draft all distilled spirits

(Not really)

Matub — Today at 4:21 PM

That’s the spirit, Paul

KrisBurke — Today at 4:21 PM

Leave it to us idiots to throw verbal fisticuffs over a food draft

TDBrookey — Today at 4:21 PM

hurry up Matub so i can create a second shitstorm

KrisBurke — Today at 4:21 PM

Wait, shouldn’t that be DRAUGHTS all beer?

Matub — Today at 4:21 PM

I choose all use of microorganisms to turn sugar into alcohol

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:22 PM

Kris is going to miss his 4:00

Matub — Today at 4:22 PM

I choose Brussels Sprouts

and hate all of you

this is bullshit. i’m being repressed

KrisBurke — Today at 4:22 PM

Draft and drive. Thank goodness for the Google assistant

TDBrookey — Today at 4:22 PM

so.....can i pick bourbon then?

KrisBurke — Today at 4:23 PM

Get ready for hilarious voice to text

TexWestern — Today at 4:23 PM

I did draft “whisk(e)y” last year

TDBrookey — Today at 4:23 PM

SUCK IT MATUB

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:23 PM

Motion that if you select bourbon it does not preclude cocktails that include bourbon

TexWestern — Today at 4:23 PM

as that is a specific type of distilled spirit

KrisBurke — Today at 4:23 PM

Second Paul

Peter — Today at 4:23 PM

I say bourbon is acceptable but everyone is allowed to choose a drink that has Bourbon in it.

Oh ok yep already decided

Matub — Today at 4:23 PM

I believe choosing a spirit did not remove a cocktail last time

TDBrookey — Today at 4:23 PM

sure.

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:23 PM

motion carried

Proceed

See, WAS THAT SO HARD

TDBrookey — Today at 4:23 PM

With my back-to-back selections, I choose Bourbon and Green Bean Casserole

KrisBurke — Today at 4:24 PM

Motherfucker

Matub — Today at 4:24 PM

wow way to pick something great and then terrible

Peter — Today at 4:24 PM

Oh shit

Elite pick imo

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:24 PM

Wow, Dwayne Wade and Darko in one full swoop

TDBrookey — Today at 4:24 PM

i have a great FanSided story about green beans we will share another time

Matub — Today at 4:24 PM

green bean casserole is just canned soup with water chestnuts in it you guys are gross

KrisBurke — Today at 4:24 PM

Water chestnuts? The fuck?

TexWestern — Today at 4:24 PM

I’ll eat it if it’s in front of me but I’m not making it or asking for it

TDBrookey — Today at 4:25 PM

YOU GUYS TOOK ALL THE GOOD SIDES

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:25 PM

It is both the worst use of green beans and the worst use of creak of mushroom soup

TDBrookey — Today at 4:25 PM

fuck i messed up i thought of one

KrisBurke — Today at 4:25 PM

No they didn’t I have a secret weapon

TDBrookey — Today at 4:25 PM

motion to change my second pick

Matub — Today at 4:25 PM

motion thrown out

KrisBurke — Today at 4:25 PM

denied

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:25 PM

Yeah,there are like 4 good ones left, plus creative options

Matub — Today at 4:25 PM

I creatively choose Tyler shutting up

Peter — Today at 4:25 PM

lol get rekt

Pretty standard stuff here in the first round. Five sides go off the board after Matub’s attempt at breaking the draft. A lot of water cooler talk will be had about my commissioner’s veto here, and all I can say is I apologize for nothing. If Matub was given his choice of all beer, what comes next? He takes all the starches? All the pies? It’s a slippery slope. Be sure to thank me below for keeping the integrity of not only this draft, but this entire site. Elsewhere, Tyler chose bourbon to presumably prepare for Bears/Lions on Thursday. That’s what good GMs do: Prioritize positional versatility and prepare for the future. No complaints here.

Matub — Today at 4:25 PM

oh wait, it actually is my pick now right?

KrisBurke — Today at 4:25 PM

Yeah

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:25 PM

Yeah

Matub — Today at 4:26 PM

i choose Cornbread Stuffing

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:26 PM

See, THAT’S WHY WE ARE SPECIFIC

TexWestern — Today at 4:26 PM

Aha, Paul was specific about sausage stuffing

Indeed

Matub — Today at 4:26 PM

boom gottem

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:26 PM

I didn’t draft ALL stuffing like some asshole

TexWestern — Today at 4:26 PM

looks around nervously

Matub — Today at 4:26 PM

the point of drafting is to WIN and you WIN by being an asshole

TDBrookey — Today at 4:26 PM

With my next book i am going to select all foods.

KrisBurke — Today at 4:26 PM

Nice guys finish lasy

TDBrookey — Today at 4:26 PM

pick*

Matub — Today at 4:27 PM

I choose anything with calories

There’s gonna be a rule for 2022 that’s “don’t be an asshole”

Peter — Today at 4:28 PM

Ok I am going with Hashbrown Casserole. I would’ve chosen Sister Schubert sausage rolls, but those monsters discontinued them.

Also my guess is no one knows what those are

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:28 PM

I am unfamiliar with this but it sounds delicious

And approve

TexWestern — Today at 4:28 PM

I have a feeling that my pick won’t make it past Paul at the turn given the beer discussion. I choose..

STOUTS

Matub — Today at 4:29 PM

Stout choice

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM

Yeah, was going to specifically go big or imperial, but yeah

KrisBurke — Today at 4:29 PM

Is it my pick or Peter

TexWestern — Today at 4:29 PM

Bourbon barrel stout for a little whiskey in your beer, Milk stout for dessert

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM

Great choice, big beers are fantastic with thanksgiving food.

Matub — Today at 4:29 PM

I’m tempted to pick Tex’s favorite beer

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM

The best sleepy afternoon football drink

TexWestern — Today at 4:29 PM

do it, I have my beverage. Kris is up

KrisBurke — Today at 4:29 PM

I choose

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:29 PM

I have a Firestone Walker Anniversary I’m saving for just such an occasion

KrisBurke — Today at 4:29 PM

Bourbon Old Fashioned

TexWestern — Today at 4:30 PM

YES, that’s amazing, Paul

oh damn

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:30 PM

Kris off the board a bit, going with the bourbon variety

Matub — Today at 4:30 PM

i’ve got a couple bourbon barrel stouts just chilling in a cabinet in my garage

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:30 PM

Leaves an oopnening

KrisBurke — Today at 4:30 PM

We’re having a pork loin roast again this year. Damn right I’m off the board

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:30 PM

And I’m up so I may as well pounce

Brandy Old Fashioned.

TexWestern — Today at 4:31 PM

Pork loin roast - a Kris pick back in 2019 when we drafted main dishes too

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:31 PM

Sweet or sour, up to you

KrisBurke — Today at 4:31 PM

Yep. I hate turkey but also my family

TexWestern — Today at 4:31 PM

Not surprised those went back-to-back

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:31 PM

I applaud any and all turkey alternatives

An underrated category of side

KrisBurke — Today at 4:32 PM

I didn’t want to get tarred by the Bourbonatti here

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:32 PM

Extra value because replacement level is lower

TexWestern — Today at 4:32 PM

No judgment here nowadays. Gimme an OF and I won’t worry too much about what’s in it

KrisBurke — Today at 4:32 PM

You’re up again Paul

Matub — Today at 4:33 PM

Give you a WHAT Tex?

KrisBurke — Today at 4:33 PM

spit take

TexWestern — Today at 4:33 PM

YIkes. an Old Fashioned, obviously

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:33 PM

Lol

Matub — Today at 4:33 PM

OF has a different connotation out here in these internet streets my friend

but i’m not here to kink shame

The drinks really started to fly off the board in this round, with old fashioneds and stouts being the poison of choice. Tyler was unfairly shamed for his green bean casserole choice by those who dare disrespect the Campbell Soup Company’s legacy. And last but not least, Tex wants an OF and does NOT care what’s in it. All I’ll do here is respect his choice because we’re a tolerant bunch here.

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:34 PM

I’ll go with Pecan Pie

TDBrookey — Today at 4:34 PM

All Tex wants for thanksgiving is an OF

TexWestern — Today at 4:34 PM

sigh

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:34 PM

The best Thanksgiving desert

dessert

Matub — Today at 4:34 PM

i wonder if there’s a black friday sale Tyler

DAMMIT I WAS GONNA PICK THAT

KrisBurke — Today at 4:34 PM

Pumpkin Pie for me with Cool Whip

Matub — Today at 4:34 PM

hhhwhip

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:34 PM

Only true fans of desserts really appreciate pecan pie

KrisBurke — Today at 4:34 PM

I hate pecans

Peter — Today at 4:35 PM

Pumpkin pie is mediocre. There is a reason we don’t eat it year round

TexWestern — Today at 4:35 PM

Welp, guess I’ll pick from the dregs of the desserts in R4, since you guys left me Sweet Potato Casserole to draft in R3!

KrisBurke — Today at 4:35 PM

Motherfucker

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:35 PM

Great choice

TexWestern — Today at 4:36 PM

shocked it lasted

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:36 PM

Can’t believe Green Bean Casserole went first

TDBrookey — Today at 4:36 PM

i wanted to change mine to sweet potato and count it as a side

smh

KrisBurke — Today at 4:36 PM

Ope I take back the MF

Matub — Today at 4:37 PM

sweet potato is bad in every form that isn’t a fry and just a myth perpetuated by diet culture to ruin potato dishes

KrisBurke — Today at 4:37 PM

Marshmallows on top mandatory right?

TexWestern — Today at 4:37 PM

Absolutely, Kris

A side that eats like a dessert. Love the value

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:38 PM

all vehicles for brown sugar or molasses are top notch

Peter — Today at 4:38 PM

I pick Apple Pie. I’m sorry to disappoint Michael McCorkle Jones but it’s top tier.

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:38 PM

Positional versatility puts it over the top

Apple pie is great, especially if baked in a paper bag.

TexWestern — Today at 4:38 PM

Question: do you go a la mode or no? It’s off the board either way, just curious

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:38 PM

Paper bag pie is elite.

TexWestern — Today at 4:39 PM

look at me, I’m Paul, I go to Elegant Farmer

Peter — Today at 4:39 PM

Absolutely. And whipped cream

Matub — Today at 4:39 PM

I choose Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

KrisBurke — Today at 4:39 PM

Lmao Tex

TDBrookey — Today at 4:39 PM

we have similar picks Matub

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:40 PM

Used to just pop up to Grosch’s but yes, now it requires an out of the way drive.

Or train ride

Matub — Today at 4:40 PM

Paul actually owns a train car. fun fact

TDBrookey — Today at 4:40 PM

With my dessert and final side choices, I choose Pumpkin Cheesecake and Cornbread

The desserts were FLOWIN’ here. 6 for 6, covering all the classics. Tex gets the award for positional versatility here, as Sweet Potato Casserole can be eaten for any meal. As the only southerner in the draft, I was ecstatic to see Paul go with Pecan Pie. Whether it originated in Texas, like the great Sandy Cheeks once sung about, or in my home state of Alabama, it’s a top-tier dessert. Finally, I chose Apple Pie. I was appalled, but relieved that apple pie fell this far. Sure, this is a Thanksgiving staple, but I’m not just thinking about Thanksgiving here. I refuse to be put in a box, just like all brilliant thinkers. And apple pie gives me a dessert I can enjoy any day, any season, for any meal. Gotta stick to the classics, folks.

Peter — Today at 4:41 PM

Cornbread incredible value this late. Damn

TexWestern — Today at 4:41 PM

The pumpkin cheesecake will be excellent when paired with the right bourbon

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:41 PM

(Those in the know understand the train to Elegant Farmer)

TDBrookey — Today at 4:41 PM

if i hadn’t messed up with green bean casserole this would have been a great draft.

But sadly he’s getting cut before his rookie deal even ends

TexWestern — Today at 4:41 PM

You got jumpy and put the card in too soon!

KrisBurke — Today at 4:41 PM

Because Burke ate it all

TexWestern — Today at 4:42 PM

Matub needs a beverage now after we vetoed his plan in R1

Matub — Today at 4:42 PM

I choose uuhhhhhhhhhhh

All Remaining Beer

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:42 PM

Lol

KrisBurke — Today at 4:42 PM

Motion to yeet Matub to Wyoming

Matub — Today at 4:43 PM

I choose anything owned by inbev

Peter — Today at 4:43 PM

Precedent does state this is allowed. Proceed

Matub — Today at 4:43 PM

Better?

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:43 PM

all non-stouts, whatever.

Matub — Today at 4:43 PM

Yusssssss

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:43 PM

At this point in the draft I’m too stuffed to care

Matub — Today at 4:44 PM

Paul’s been eating sausage stuffing for the last 45 minutes and can no longer stand up

he will waddle to his room where he will switch to sweatpants

TexWestern — Today at 4:44 PM

Hopefully he left some for sausage stuffing waffles the next day

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:44 PM

washed down with brandy.

Matub — Today at 4:44 PM

i’m so hyped for stuffing waffles

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:44 PM

DAmn straight

Peter — Today at 4:44 PM

I’m going with an Apple Cider Hot Toddy

TexWestern — Today at 4:44 PM

BartScottCantWait.gif

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:45 PM

It’s fine.

TexWestern — Today at 4:45 PM

Ooh, I had spiked mulled cider as a backup option

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:45 PM

Yup, same

TexWestern — Today at 4:45 PM

All right, for dessert, give me Peach Cobbler

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:46 PM

The south rises again

in the good way, not that other way

KrisBurke — Today at 4:46 PM

Off-grid pick here

Peter — Today at 4:46 PM

Roll tide, brother

KrisBurke — Today at 4:46 PM

Give me Tater Tot Casserole

Matub — Today at 4:46 PM

GOOD PICK

TexWestern — Today at 4:46 PM

Point of order: we are defining that as different from hash brown casserole?

Matub — Today at 4:46 PM

super value coming in near the end

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:46 PM

Yeah, though VERY similar to the hash brown casserole

Matub — Today at 4:47 PM

oh yeah fair

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:47 PM

Also, you’re VERY potato heavy

TDBrookey — Today at 4:47 PM

i am absolutely DYING at Paul’s comment about the South

Matub — Today at 4:47 PM

Very Potato Heavy is the name of my grunge band

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:47 PM

Wait, am I up with the final pick?

KrisBurke — Today at 4:47 PM

Ok hold on

Peter — Today at 4:48 PM

It’s distinct enough for me. Is a tater tot casserole the same as hot dish? I am uneducated as I just discovered what hot dish was 2 weeks ago

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:48 PM

It’s fine.

TexWestern — Today at 4:48 PM

Oh my. Well if Peter’s okay with it (since he’s the one who drafted hash brown casserole), works for me

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:48 PM

I am hear to make you uncomfortable with your draft and obliquely insult southerners

KrisBurke — Today at 4:48 PM

I love pot

Matub — Today at 4:48 PM

Call it “tater tot hot dish” just to be sure

KrisBurke — Today at 4:48 PM

Er Potatoes

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:48 PM

Hahahahahaha

THAT’s NOT A CATEGORY BURKE

TexWestern — Today at 4:48 PM

Oh my

Peter — Today at 4:49 PM

I have completely lost the plot

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:49 PM

OK, so Tex has OF and Burke has Pot

Who is up

Matub — Today at 4:49 PM

As the only Colorado resident in this draft, I’m calling the feds on Burke

TDBrookey — Today at 4:49 PM

DIBS ON ANXIETY MEDICATION

KrisBurke — Today at 4:49 PM

Meet my family and tell me it’s not a necessary category PAUL

TexWestern — Today at 4:49 PM

Paul has the Ingredient Irrelevant

Peter — Today at 4:49 PM

Paul you have last pick

Matub — Today at 4:50 PM

With his final pick paul picks Sausage Stuffing again

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:50 PM

I’ll take Curried Pumpkin Soup

Matub — Today at 4:50 PM

and then passes out on the table

TexWestern — Today at 4:50 PM

A new side dish appears!

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:50 PM

In the tradition of taking a favorite Thanksgiving flavor and making it spicy

Peter — Today at 4:50 PM

And yet I was mocked for my peas last year

TexWestern — Today at 4:50 PM

I would very much like to try that though

Matub — Today at 4:51 PM

pumpkin is useful only as dog food and even adding awesome curry flavor will not save it

i boo this choice

Booooooooooooooo

TexWestern — Today at 4:51 PM

I appreciate creative uses of pumpkin. Not just pumpkin spice whatever the fuck

TDBrookey — Today at 4:51 PM

I would like to recall my choice of anxiety medication remembering i have bourbon

those two don’t mix

Matub — Today at 4:51 PM

Also we are primarily a wisconsin blog and in the midwest ketchup is spicy

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:51 PM

Double the curry powder, but even better, use a tablespoon of red curry paste instead

Matub — Today at 4:52 PM

oh i see you’re making a whole-ass soup with 1 teaspoon of curry powder?

Peter — Today at 4:52 PM

Bold of you to assume I own a blender

Matub — Today at 4:52 PM

lol what

TexWestern — Today at 4:52 PM

scooped, Matub

Matub — Today at 4:52 PM

dude you HAVE to own a blender if you make soups.

TDBrookey — Today at 4:52 PM

Well it’s time for me to WaTcH tHe FiLm before dinner so i am bowing out

TexWestern — Today at 4:53 PM

Good work everybody!

Peter — Today at 4:53 PM

Good draft everyone. I think we mostly avoided weird choices.

BadgerNoonan — Today at 4:53 PM

Off to eat more stuffing

Matub proved that he can only be held down for so long before he breaks free. His choice of “all remaining beer” was aggressive and bold. You have to respect it. A couple classics went off the board this round with Tyler and Tex drafting cornbread and peach cobbler, respectively. I’ll keep preaching versatility for the 100th time here. Both these items go with anything and everything. Tyler really recovered from the green bean casserole backlash and found some gems in the later rounds. Team-building 101, honestly.