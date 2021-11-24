It will be a great day for one Green Bay Packers legend on Sunday, regardless of the result of the team’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Charles Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, and with that comes a special honor from the Packers. That honor will take place this Sunday, so read on for more information.

In Sunday’s game, however, the Packers’ offensive line is likely to have a much less pleasant time. Facing a healthy Aaron Donald is no easy task when your line is at full strength, but the group is now missing three starters in David Bakhtiari, Josh Myers, and Elgton Jenkins. With the makeshift line having held up well enough against the Vikings, they will need to find a way to do so once again on Sunday.

Donald is of course the headliner on the Rams’ front, but Leonard Floyd is having a nice season and is actually leading the team in sacks with 7.5. That’s more than he had in any of his four seasons with the Bears, and he is on pace to eclipse his career-high of 10.5 from last year. That should put more pressure on young Yosh Nijman to help keep him contained, only adding to the strain on the line.

If you're going to Sunday's game against the Rams, you'll be in luck as you'll get to see Charles Woodson's name revealed on the Lambeau Field facade.

The offense actually did a very good job picking up the blitz against Minnesota on Sunday, with AJ Dillon doing some good work and the line adjusting well to some weird looks from Mike Zimmer.

The Packers, ranked #2 right now, actually have a loss as their most notable game on Thanksgiving Day. It was their only loss in the 1962 season, when they started out 10-0. They lost that year in Detroit, but then won all the rest of their games, including the NFL Championship over the Giants.

Without three preferred starters on the offensive line, that group is likely in for a very long day on Sunday.

You know things are going well when your coach addresses rumors of his imminent firing in a press conference before a nationally-televised game.

