Packers injury update: QB Aaron Rodgers, CB Kevin King and WR Malik Taylor estimated as non-participants for walkthrough

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it fairly clear to Pat McAfee that he has a bone injury to his pinky toe. For whatever reason, some media outlets ran with Rodgers’ joke that he had “Covid toe” which led to him showing off his feet in the post-practice presser today.

Just another day on the Packers beat pic.twitter.com/HT11WAGwTK — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2021

Rodgers, however, was listed as “did not practice” per the Packers’ walkthrough estimations on Wednesday, along with cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee), tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen.) It was revealed earlier in the week that Bakhtiari had a second surgery on his knee, which hopefully will put him in a position to return to the field in December. Rodgers has stated his injury will be something he will have to manage pain for weekly and that his early weeks, at least in the immediate future, will continue with limited to no participation on his end.

#Packers CB Kevin King has hip and knee injuries. Missing from the injury report is OLB Jonathan Garvin, who was not at practice, is not listed on the injury report because he was added to the COVID-19 reserve list. Team also added G/T Jon Dietzen to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/OmwVk8RBxn — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 24, 2021

King’s hip and knee designations are interesting, following King's missed time due to a shoulder injury earlier in the season. King was also given a back designation at one point this year, too. This is unfortunate for King, who up until last week was playing some of the best games in his career on his current one-year contract.

Receiver Davante Adams (ankle), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) were also estimated to be limited participants. In any case, the Packers’ injury report on Thursday and Friday, when Green Bay will have practices instead of walkthroughs, will be telling of if these players will or won’t suit up against the Rams this week. It’s also worth noting that outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list by the team.