NFL Week 12 Picks: Packers are now home underdogs against Rams

After opening the week as one-point favorites, the Green Bay Packers have seen the line for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams move away from them. Now, the Packers are home underdogs for the first time this season, as the Rams are favored by a point according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Some of the movement is surely due to the Packers’ latest injury news. Elgton Jenkins’ ACL tear and David Bakhtiari’s continued absence can account for much of that change, as the absence of both players means Yosh Nijman will start at left tackle against an excellent Rams front.

Still, the Packers are 9-2 against the spread this season, with their only failures coming in the week one loss to New Orleans and last Sunday’s defeat in Minnesota. But defeating a Rams team coming off a bye week, even at home, will be a significant challenge without those key linemen. Thankfully, there should be some reinforcements coming, with pass-rusher Rashan Gary and wide receiver Allen Lazard looking on track to play as of mid-week.

Meanwhile, we also have our three Thanksgiving Day games to help us through spending Thursday with friends and family. Current favorites are the Bears (-2.5) over the Lions, the Cowboys (-7.5) over the Raiders, and the Bills (-6.5) over the Saints.

Check out APC’s game picks below and make your prediction in the poll as well.

Poll What will the result be of Sunday’s Packers-Rams game? Packers win or tie

Rams win vote view results 71% Packers win or tie (92 votes)

28% Rams win (36 votes) 128 votes total Vote Now

