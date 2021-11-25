Packers injury update: WR Davante Adams is a full go for Thanksgiving’s practice

The only change to Green Bay’s injury report on Thursday was to receiver Davante Adams, outside of tight end Marcedes Lewis’ schedule veteran rest day. Adams was previously listed as a limited participant for the Packers’ Wednesday walkthrough but was a full participant on Thursday. Walkthroughs mean that injury reports are estimated for the day, making Thursday the first “official” injury designation day for the Packers this week.

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) did not practice on Thanksgiving. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) were limited participants, which they were all estimated to be on Wednesday. One would assume that for any of the above to play this week, they would have to practice on Friday, as Rodgers did leading up to the Minnesota Vikings game last week.

The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, have inverted the Packers’ practice schedule for Week 12. On Wednesday they had a full practice, which left cornerback Dont’e Deayon (thigh), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (concussion) and tackle Andrew Whitworth (veteran rest day) as non-participants in practice. On Thursday, they had a walkthrough, which named Deayon and Floyd as limited participants for their estimated participation report.

Based on Rodgers’ comments on his toe injury with Pat McAfee, it should be assumed that he will practice tomorrow and suit up against the Rams on Sunday. Bakhtiari has already been unofficially ruled out against Los Angeles earlier in the week and since then it was revealed that the tackle had a follow-up surgery to his knee recently. King, Taylor, Gary, Jones and Lazard seem to be close to game-time decisions, based on how the team has talked about them this week, which make their Friday practice participations worth monitoring. Last week, Taylor, Gary, Jones and Lazard were all inactive against the Vikings, with only King playing on Sunday.