Packers injury update: Rashan Gary is a full participant in Friday’s practice, Aaron Rodgers still out

For the first time this week, outside linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder) was a full participant in practice. Gary was also a limited participant all last week leading up to the Minnesota Vikings game, following his injury against the Seattle Seahawks. Officially, he was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. If Gary can play, the Packers should receive a considerable boost in their pass-rushing unit as the defense is coming off of a game where the Vikings’ top three skill players totaled over 350 yards without him.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) did not practice on Friday, but the team is still adamant that he will start against the Rams. In fact, the team did not list him with an injury status, despite the fact that he hasn’t practiced all week due to his fractured pinky toe on his left foot.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) were listed as questionable by the team after being limited participants in practice all week. Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) is listed as doubtful after missing a week of practice. It’s also worth noting that special teams ace/receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game along with tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), who the team unofficially ruled out against Los Angeles earlier in the week.

It seems as though the Packers’ biggest game-time decisions will be Jones, Lazard and Gary, unless King can somehow make a miracle recovery over the weekend. The Rams, meanwhile, have two players who are listed as questionable going into the game: cornerback Dont’e Deayon (thigh) and receiver Ben Skowronek (back), both of who are rotational players for the team.