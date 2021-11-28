On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers will play one of their most critical games of the year in the context of NFC playoff seeding. After losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week, Green Bay fell to 8-3 and out of the top spot in the conference, but they have a chance to claim a massive conference victory today.

The Los Angeles Rams, one of the other top contenders in the NFC, head into Lambeau Field today for one of the biggest games in the NFL this week and perhaps this season. The Packers, however, are dealing with a massive batch of injuries up and down the roster, with seemingly a Pro Bowl-caliber player suffering a major injury on a weekly basis.

Thankfully, Green Bay appears to be getting a few players back in time for Sunday afternoon. Rashan Gary, Aaron Jones, and Allen Lazard are all questionable after missing last week’s game, but they are all largely expected to play. That would be a huge plus for a team that will need to create pressure on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and for a squad that needs to be able to run the ball against a talented Los Angeles Defense.

Here is your Game Primer for today’s game, complete with broadcast details and map, odds, and much more.

WHO?

Los Angeles Rams (7-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Sunday, November 28, 2021

3:25 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom RInaldi

Broadcast Map

Packers-Rams shown in red (also shown in Hawaii & Alaska markets)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Sirius 82, XM 227

Online Streaming Options

In-market: NFL app, Yahoo! Sports app, FOX Sports app, Packers.com

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Rams favored by 1.5

Over/under total: 47

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Rams lead 46-45-2

Postseason: Packers lead 2-1

Recent Games

Postseason: 2020 Wild Card, @Packers 32, Rams 18

Regular season: 2018 Week 8, @Rams 29, Packers 27