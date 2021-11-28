NFL Week 12 Sunday Schedule: Packers-Rams leads the way before AFC North battle on SNF

NFL Sunday is here. It’s a lighter Sunday of football than usual, thanks to three Thanksgiving Day games and a handful of teams on bye weeks. Still, there should be no shortage of exciting football today, led by the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That game is the premier contest in the late afternoon time slot, with the two teams combining for a record of 15-6 on the season. Keep it here at Acme Packing Company for full coverage of the game, but keep it here in our schedule and open thread for the other games throughout the day.

Early on, the best game will likely be between Tennessee and New England, two division leaders looking to solidify their positioning in the AFC playoff race. Then after Packers-Rams, Sunday Night Football features the current and former Cleveland Browns, as the existing iteration heads out to play the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s the full schedule of Sunday games from around the league and enjoy all of the football!