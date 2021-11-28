It’s time to see what the Green Bay Packers are made of.

The Packers host the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon in a battle of top NFC playoff contenders. Green Bay still holds a solid lead in the NFC North, but if they want to find a path to the top seed and home-field advantage in the postseason for the second straight season, this game is virtually a must-win.

Meanwhile, the Rams are a game and a half behind the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals for the lead in the NFC West. The two teams will meet for a second time in two weeks’ time, but the Rams cannot practically afford to drop another game and fall two full games behind their divisional rivals.

Who will emerge with a victory in today's game?