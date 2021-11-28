Packers announce inactives vs Rams: RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard and OLB Rashan Gary will play

All three of the Green Bay Packers who were listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, running back Aaron Jones (knee), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), are going to play today according to the Packers’ inactives list. All three of them missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, with Jones and Gary being injured the week before against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) was listed as doubtful on Friday and will not play, meaning that Rasul Douglas will start for the team. Douglas, recently, has been out-snapping King 2-to-1 in a rotation opposite of rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes. Should Douglas go down, the team’s next outside corner up will be Isaac Yiadom, who was moved down the depth chart earlier in the season but has contributed significantly on special teams.

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) were both ruled out earlier in the week. Taylor is mostly a special-teamer, but the injury to Elgton Jenkins is now going to force Yosh Nijman into Bakhtiari’s typical left tackle position. It will be interesting to note how often Nijman will receive help from tight ends, backs or left guard Jon Runyan Jr. today against the likes of edge rusher Von Miller and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Full Inactives List vs Los Angeles Rams: