NFL opening lines for Week 13: NFC contenders are big favorites with Packers on a bye

With no Green Bay Packers game this week, let’s take a look at Week 13’s point spreads from DraftKings.

Full NFL Lines

Thursday Night:

Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday Early:

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday Late:

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday Night:

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday Night:

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have the best chance to win the Super Bowl among NFC teams with a 17 percent projection. They are followed by the Cardinals (13 percent), Buccaneers (13 percent), Cowboys (3 percent) and Rams (2 percent.) At the moment, it feels like a four-team race in the NFC, now that the Rams have put themselves in a position where they will likely play on the road in the playoffs with an injured quarterback.

"Stafford's arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day. His health is certainly an issue."



- via @diannaESPN per Rams sources — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021

With that in mind, during the bye week Packers fans should keep an eye out on the other contenders in the NFC: Arizona, Tampa and Dallas. All three of those teams are at least six-point favorites this week, with the Cardinals playing the Bears, the Buccaneers playing the Falcons and the Cowboys playing the Saints. Still, any setback from those teams is a win for the Packers.

For example, if the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Cowboys all lose next week, while very unlikely, it would shoot up Green Bay’s chance to earn a first-round bye from 39 percent to 67 percent, per FiveThirtyEight’s playoff tool. While Green Bay may be resting, there are still plenty of games in Week 13 that can impact their season.