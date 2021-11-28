NFL opening lines for Week 13: NFC contenders are big favorites with Packers on a bye

With no Green Bay Packers game this week, let’s take a look at Week 13’s point spreads from DraftKings.
Full NFL Lines
Thursday Night:
Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints
Sunday Early:
New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets
Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Late:
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Night:
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
Monday Night:
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have the best chance to win the Super Bowl among NFC teams with a 17 percent projection. They are followed by the Cardinals (13 percent), Buccaneers (13 percent), Cowboys (3 percent) and Rams (2 percent.) At the moment, it feels like a four-team race in the NFC, now that the Rams have put themselves in a position where they will likely play on the road in the playoffs with an injured quarterback.
"Stafford's arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day. His health is certainly an issue."— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021
- via @diannaESPN per Rams sources
With that in mind, during the bye week Packers fans should keep an eye out on the other contenders in the NFC: Arizona, Tampa and Dallas. All three of those teams are at least six-point favorites this week, with the Cardinals playing the Bears, the Buccaneers playing the Falcons and the Cowboys playing the Saints. Still, any setback from those teams is a win for the Packers.
For example, if the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Cowboys all lose next week, while very unlikely, it would shoot up Green Bay’s chance to earn a first-round bye from 39 percent to 67 percent, per FiveThirtyEight’s playoff tool. While Green Bay may be resting, there are still plenty of games in Week 13 that can impact their season.
Loading comments...