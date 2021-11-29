The Repack: Packers put up 399 yards on Rams in 36-28 win

Justis and Tex breakdown the Packers-Rams game, which featured a tremendous effort from cornerback Rasul Douglas. Amari Rodgers was benched as a returner...then Randall Cobb muffed a punt...then Cobb got hurt. Special teams continues to be a mess going into the bye, but the Packers are poised to make a playoff run.

