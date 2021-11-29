Washington meets Seahawks on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12

Believe it or not, but a battle between a 4-6 team and a 3-7 squad could end up changing one of the teams in line for a playoff spot in the NFC this evening. The Minnesota Vikings fell to 5-6 on the season with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and tonight the Washington Football Team could jump over Minnesota for the 7th and final playoff position in the conference with a win.

Standing in their way, however, are the Seattle Seahawks, who are looking to go on a late-season run and salvage a frustrating season. Even with a healthy Russell Wilson early in the season, Seattle was underperforming, but they head into week 12’s game with one of the worst records in the conference.

Will Washington win on their home turf and supplant Minnesota in the 7 spot? Or will Seattle play spoiler as they try to climb back into some semblance of contention? Join us tonight to follow along and find out.

WHO?

Seattle Seahawks (3-7) vs. Washington Football Team (4-6)

WHERE?

FedEx Field

Landover, Maryland

WHEN?

Monday, November 29, 2021

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

TV Channel: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio Broadcast

National: Westwood One Sports