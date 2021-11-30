NFC North Rundown: Vikings lose Dalvin Cook and pivotal game in the Bay Area

With multiple injuries impacting the Green Bay Packers’ roster, the bye week could not come at a more important time. Even more paramount is that the Packers enter their week off on a high note.

After holding on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Fox’s Game of the Week, Green Bay moved to 9-3 and in full control of their destiny in the NFC North. The Packers gained an extra one-game lead over their next closest competitor as well, with Minnesota losing on the West Coast. The Vikings, falling below a .500 record, will have to scrape back into the NFC playoff picture without one of its key offensive players.

Minnesota’s efforts will begin this week as they face a still-winless Detroit Lions squad fresh off a Thanksgiving loss. Today’s musings discuss the storylines behind both teams, while also checking in on Chicago’s coaching rumors.

Detroit Lions (0-10-1)

Lost 16-14 vs. Chicago; Next vs. Minnesota

Detroit will assume the role of spoiler for the remainder of the season with the playoffs out of reach.

The offensive line and the quarterback each take some blame for a whopping six holding calls in another loss.

A sprained shoulder may keep one of the Lions’ offensive playmakers out of action against a divisional rival this week.

Won 16-14 at Detroit; Next vs. Arizona

Chicago avoided an absolutely awful week, and potentially a coach firing, by winning a walk-off.

In case you missed it, both teams tried to defer possession of the ball until the second half during the Thanksgiving coin toss.

It seems very apparent that Nagy will be gone at the end of the season. Here are three early candidates, including an offensive mind with previous head coaching experience, that could replace him.

Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

Lost 34-26 at San Francisco; Next at Detroit

Turnovers, missed extra points, and two-minute drill scores doomed Minnesota again on Sunday as they fell to 5-6 on the season.

During a crucial red-zone moment, Cousins created some humor when he lined up under his right guard and had to burn a timeout.

As Minnesota prepares for the stretch run to the postseason, it will likely do so without Cook for an extended period of time, if not for the full season.