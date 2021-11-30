Groin injuries are finicky things. Randall Cobb unfortunately is dealing with one coming out of the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, and it has his short- and long-term status in question moving forward.

Cobb evidently suffered the injury when scoring a touchdown in the second quarter, capping off a first half that saw him catch four passes for 95 yards and that score (though he also muffed a punt). Still, Cobb has seen significant playing time in recent weeks, particularly since Marquez Valdes-Scantling was injured; he was on the field for at least half of the Packers’ offense snaps in six of the seven games before week 12.

Now he will need to use the bye week to try to get right in time for Green Bay’s next game, which comes on Sunday Night Football in week 14 against the Chicago Bears. The Packers are hoping to get several other players healthy and back on the field by then as well, not to mention have some other nagging injuries clear up somewhat over the idle week.

One of those injuries is Aaron Rodgers’ broken toe, but it seems that this will continue to be an issue moving forward. Rodgers and the team evidently decided not to have surgery on the toe this week, so he will likely continue dealing with some pain over the rest of the season.

Here’s the news out of Green Bay for this Tuesday morning.

Obviously health and rehab is at the top of the Packers' minds, but improving the performance in the red zone and figuring out special teams issues remain a primary focus for the coaches during their time away.

Rodgers and the Packers evidently decided against surgery during the bye week. He did say, however, that he did not need a shot of painkillers during halftime of the Rams game, a change from last week in Minnesota.

The extent of Cobb's injury is unknown for now, but the bye week will surely help the chances that he is able to play in Green Bay's next game.

Here's one stat that suggests that the Packers (with Rodgers on the field) are the best offense in the NFL.

If you are in the Green Bay area, you're now able to legally bet on sports for the first time in Wisconsin.

