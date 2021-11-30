Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell placed on reserve/Covid-19 list

The Green Bay Packers announced on the league wire on Tuesday that inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list after testing positive for the virus, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Campbell, who signed a one-year deal with the Packers this summer, has started every game for the team in 2021 and up to this point has played at a Pro Bowl level.

Campbell has played the second-most snaps of any defender in Green Bay this season with 752, far ahead of Krys Barnes (316), Oren Burks (156) and Ty Summer (29) at the same position. Should Campbell miss time, it should be assumed that Barnes would take over as the team’s full-time starting inside linebacker, though Burks, Summers and safety Adrian Amos could see reps next to him in two-linebacker looks.

There has been some speculation that due to the fact that Campbell wears a mask for interviews that he may be unvaccinated, which would put him on a different schedule to return to the field than a vaccinated player, as we saw with the Aaron Rodgers return earlier this season.

Vaccinated players have the opportunity to return from the list if they are asymptomatic and test negative twice, 24 hours apart. However, unvaccinated players are required to remain on the list for at least ten days, regardless of symptoms or subsequent negative tests.

The good news is that the Packers don’t have a game this week, meaning that no matter the case Campbell should be able to return to the team by the time Green Bay plays the Chicago Bears, as long as Campbell trends in a positive direction with his symptoms. Hopefully, Campbell, who was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October, will make a healthy recovery and not be impacted too severely by the virus.