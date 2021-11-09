NFC North Rundown: Where do the Vikings turn after another close defeat?

For the Green Bay Packers, the silver lining in the team’s second loss of the season is the lack of ground lost in the NFC North race.

After a 13-7 loss to Kansas City, filled with special teams mishaps and a disappointing first appearance from Jordan Love, the Packers find themselves still 7-2 with a commanding division lead. Part of that fortune is due to the struggles of the Minnesota Vikings, who lost again on Sunday in their seventh game decided by four points or less. As speculation about Mike Zimmer’s job security reaches an all-time high this week, Minnesota will be looking to quickly correct some of the offense’s consistent inconsistencies.

Today’s rundown goes into more detail on some of the Vikings’ missed opportunities, as well as a controversial call that plagued the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Chicago Bears (3-5)

Lost 29-27 at Pittsburgh; Next is the bye week

A wild fourth-quarter filled with what appeared to be a phantom unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ultimately doomed Chicago.

Bears fans can take some solace in the fact that their quarterback showed some improvement and moxie in the final quarter with a go-ahead touchdown drive.

While rookie Khalil Herbert has played well for Chicago, the Bears were able to get back their productive veteran Montgomery ahead of Monday night’s game.

Bye week last week; Next at Pittsburgh

Like Jamie Collins earlier this season, the Lions may grant Fells’ release as the veteran looks for a new home and increased playing time.

If the Packers are able to make a claim for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services, they won’t receive competition from Detroit.

After a year filled with marquee injuries, Detroit may actually return one of their top players this week to protect Jared Goff’s blindside.

Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

Lost 34-31 at Baltimore (OT); Next at Los Angeles Chargers

Here is a scoring drive synopsis of a back-and-forth game that finally ended with a Vikings loss on a 36-yard overtime field goal.

Predictable playcalling, troubles with the Cover-2, and a bend-but-don’t-break defense that often breaks have become the calling cards of this Vikings team that cannot seem to move past its weekly mistakes.

The loss of a team leader like Smith in the defensive secondary was felt against Baltimore, and Minnesota will rely on Cam Bynum again this week in Smith’s second week of absence.