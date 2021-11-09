For Green Bay Packers fans panicking about Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, just remember that things could be a whole lot worse right now.

Not only are the Packers 7-2, they have more wins than the rest of the NFC North combined through nine weeks. Losses by the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams kept Green Bay’s hopes of a one-seed alive as well.

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Kris Burke take a second to collect themselves before diving into Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jordan Love’s first career start, and Aaron Rodgers’ crazy week.

