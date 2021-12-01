It’s not like Rasul Douglas wasn’t an NFL-caliber player. But for whatever reason, the fifth-year veteran cornerback simply could not stick on an NFL roster earlier this season. Douglas had started at least five games in each of his four seasons after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft, but he just didn’t find a long-term home this summer, eventually landing on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Now he is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a largely dominant performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Turnarounds like that don’t happen every day in the NFL, but it’s exciting and fun to see it when it does happen. Douglas has been a major spark for the Packers defense and is a big reason for the unit’s solid play in the past several games. Between his pick-six on Sunday and his interception in the end zone against his old Cardinals teammates, Douglas has two of the Packers’ most impactful and thrilling plays of the season.

Let’s all be thankful that Brian Gutekunst found him and that he has integrated so well into the Packers’ defense over these past seven games.

CB Rasul Douglas named NFC Defensive Player of the Week | Packers.com

Douglas' pick-six and four pass breakups earned him the honor, the first of these for the Packers since Za'Darius Smith in week 4 of last year when he had three sacks.

A.J. Dillon’s truck stick on Taylor Rapp wins top ‘Angry Run’ of the Week | Packers Wire

Another less prestigious weekly honor goes to Dillon, as Good Morning Football honored him for bowling over Rams safety Taylor Rapp.

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur Among Betting Favorites for NFL MVP, Coach of the Year - SI.com

Rodgers is third in MVP odds now, behind only Tom Brady and Josh Allen. Meanwhile, LaFleur is also third on the board after Bill Belichick and Kliff Kingsbury.

The Packers passing game has started clicking and the entire NFL is on notice | Packer Report

Even with the toe injury, though, Rodgers' last three halves of football have been arguably his best all year. Maybe it's no surprise that it has coincided with the return of Marquez Valdes-Scantling to full health, as he's stretching defenses. But Rodgers' deep ball has also improved in the last two games as well.

Projecting NFC playoff seeds, Baker Mayfield’s and Lamar Jackson’s futures and more – The Athletic

One NFL writer thinks that there will be a three-way tie at 14-3 atop the NFC standings at the end of the year. That would give the Packers the top seed again as they would hold the tiebreakers over Arizona and Tampa Bay.

Double play! Fayetteville man accidentally enters same lottery numbers twice, wins two lifetime $25K jackpots | CBS 17

Best mistake ever?