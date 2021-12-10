The 204th all-time meeting between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears might not be viewed as a big game nationally — Chicago’s 4-8 record has seen to that — but it’s very much a big game for the Packers and their fans. Of course, the rivalry is always an exciting one for Packers and Bears fans, with Chicagoans hoping that their team can play spoiler in the franchise’s second and final meeting of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t quite pull off a comeback in Minnesota, however, as the Vikings won 36-28. That means that a win on Sunday night will not clinch the NFC North division, but it would put Green Bay one win away from doing so. It would also keep the Packers squarely in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC, maintaining their position as no worse than second place in the conference.

The Bears may be getting some injured players back, but there is no question about which team is better on paper. As a result, Green Bay needs to take control of this game early and leave no doubt about their superiority. Maintaining their playoff positioning is critical coming into the season’s home stretch.

But first, we take a look at a sad day in the NFL, as a young former star has passed away.

But first, we take a look at a sad day in the NFL, as a young former star has passed away.

Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas, 33, found dead in his home | ESPN

Thomas’ cousin, who was very close to the former NFL receiver, said that he has been having issues with seizures over the last year, and his death has been described as a medical issue. APC sends our best wishes to Thomas’ family.

