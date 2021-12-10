Intercepted: Previewing the Bears with Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus

Brad Spielberger, cap guru for Pro Football Focus and OverTheCap, joins Justis this week to preview the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears matchup on Sunday. In the first half of the podcast, they talk about general cap trends in the NFL, the Packers’ 2022 cap outlook and Brad’s time with the Minnesota Vikings. In the second half of the podcast, Brad explains how the Bears have changed over the course of the season and what he hopes to see the team do this offseason.

