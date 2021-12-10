Packers injury update: QB Aaron Rodgers and LB De’Vondre Campbell practice on Friday

On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that linebacker De’Vondre Campbell could return to the facility on Friday, hinting that Campbell was in 10-day Covid protocol, as the NFL demands for unvaccinated players. Campbell, who was on the reserve/Covid list for the last week-plus, did practice in a limited capacity today and has been listed as questionable for the Packers’ Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) also returned to practice in a limited capacity and was not given an injury designation, meaning he will play against Chicago, as expected. Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling popped up on the injury report with a back injury, but, like Rodgers and fellow receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), will play on Sunday despite his limited participation on Friday.

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Randall Cobb (core), who just had surgery, have officially been ruled out after not practicing this week. While there was some early week optimism that Bakhtiari and pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith (back) could return to practice before the Bears game, only cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has returned to the program. Alexander has yet to be activated by the team and it does not appear that he will play this week against the Bears.

Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) are going to play against Chicago this week after missing Week 12’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. They were also limited in Wednesday’s practice off of the bye week. This will provide the team with quality special teams depth and could lead to the return of the King-Rasul Douglas rotation at cornerback.

The Bears have ruled outside linebacker Cassius Marsh (knee) out for Sunday’s game while quarterback Andy Dalton (hand) and receiver Marquis Goodwin (foot) were listed as doubtful by the team. They also listed defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and Akiem Hicks (ankle) as questionable, with linebacker Trevis Gipson and cornerback Teez Tabor returning to practice after missing Thursday’s session with illnesses.