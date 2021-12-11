Packers activate LB De’Vondre Campbell, place WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/Covid-19 list alongside with the correlated roster move of placing receiver Randall Cobb on the injured reserve list. Campbell was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list during the Packers’ bye week, practiced on Friday and was listed as questionable by the team at the end of this week’s practices.

On Thursday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that Cobb would be “out for a while” after it was revealed that Cobb did not practice on Wednesday for a core injury after he missed the second half of the Los Angeles Rams game in Week 12 for a groin injury. With Cobb on the injured reserve list, he will miss at least the next three games before he is eligible to return to the 53-man roster from the list.

2021 Packers Receivers Player Snaps Yards Touchdowns Adjusted Yards per Snap Player Snaps Yards Touchdowns Adjusted Yards per Snap Davante Adams 632 1083 5 1.9 Allen Lazard 486 223 3 0.6 Randall Cobb 371 375 5 1.3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 307 309 2 1.1 Equanimeous St. Brown 170 62 0 0.4 Juwann Winfree 62 30 0 0.5 Amari Rodgers 62 40 0 0.6 Malik Taylor 30 14 0 0.5

Cobb has been one of the Packers’ more efficient receivers this season, especially on third downs. With he and tight end Robert Tonyan out now, it will be interesting to see how the team will move the ball over the middle in passing situations on third down over the next few weeks. At least their first shot to answer this question will be in a low-stakes game against the Chicago Bears, who are bigger underdogs against the Packers than any other team has been up to this point in this season.

Campbell’s return to the team, though, is significant. Campbell, a surprise breakout player in 2021, is currently sixth in the league-wide Pro Bowl at the inside linebacker position. If he plays against the Bears this weekend, he very well could lead the team in tackles.