December. Bears-Packers. It all just feels right, doesn’t it?

Nearly every year in the past two decades, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have met one another at some point after the calendar turned over to December. Since 1998, the two teams have played in December or January in all but three seasons, an odd run in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

While those games go back and forth between Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, this year’s contest comes at Lambeau on Sunday Night Football. The Packers enter week 14’s game looking to move one win closer to a third straight NFC North title, while the Bears are running out the string on another less-than-stellar season, trying to play spoiler while seeing what they have in rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Of course, tonight’s game being in prime time means that it will be broadcast nationwide, with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call for NBC. Here’s your game primer with all of the critical details for tonight’s game.

WHO?

Chicago Bears (4-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Sunday, December 12, 2021

7:20 PM Central Time (8:20 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: NBC

Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Kathryn Tappen

Online Streaming

NBC Sports app & NBCsports.com

Yahoo! Sports app

NFL app

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

Sirius 85/XM 225

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers favored by 12.5

Over/under total: 43

Last Meeting

Week 6 2021: Packers 24, @Bears 14

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 101-94-6

Postseason: Tied 1-1