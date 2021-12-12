 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 14 Sunday Schedule: Bills-Bucs is the top matchup before Packers-Bears on SNF

This might be the best chance for the Bucs to drop a game and give the Packers some breathing room in the NFC the rest of this season.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

For the second time this season, the Green Bay Packers will take the field on Sunday Night Football this evening. The Packers host the Chicago Bears in their annual prime time game at Lambeau Field in their first game back off a much-needed bye week.

However, most of the rest of the NFL is in action earlier today, though four teams are idle for the final bye weeks of the regular season. Early on, much of the day’s action will feature divisional games, with the Raiders-Chiefs, Ravens-Browns, and Cowboys-Washington matchups getting plenty of attention.

Then in the late afternoon, most of the country will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Buffalo Bills in what could be a big test for Tampa. The Bucs will enter off a three-game winning streak, however, scoring at least 30 points in each of those three games, while the Bills have alternated between wins and losses for each of their past seven games, going 3-4 in that span. That has dropped them to second place in the AFC West, but they still have an offense capable of explosive performances.

Join us throughout the day today as we watch and follow along with the other games around the NFL before the Packers and Bears kick off in prime time.

NFL Week 14 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO 12:00 PM CBS
Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH 12:00 PM CBS
New Orleans Saints New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 12:00 PM CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 12:00 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys Washington Football Team FedEx Field Landover, MD 12:00 PM FOX
Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 12:00 PM FOX
Seattle Seahawks Houston Texans NRG Stadium Houston, TX 12:00 PM FOX
New York Giants Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:05 PM FOX
Detroit Lions Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO 3:05 PM FOX
Buffalo Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 3:25 PM CBS
San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH 3:25 PM CBS
Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI 7:20 PM FOX

