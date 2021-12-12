For the second time this season, the Green Bay Packers will take the field on Sunday Night Football this evening. The Packers host the Chicago Bears in their annual prime time game at Lambeau Field in their first game back off a much-needed bye week.

However, most of the rest of the NFL is in action earlier today, though four teams are idle for the final bye weeks of the regular season. Early on, much of the day’s action will feature divisional games, with the Raiders-Chiefs, Ravens-Browns, and Cowboys-Washington matchups getting plenty of attention.

Then in the late afternoon, most of the country will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Buffalo Bills in what could be a big test for Tampa. The Bucs will enter off a three-game winning streak, however, scoring at least 30 points in each of those three games, while the Bills have alternated between wins and losses for each of their past seven games, going 3-4 in that span. That has dropped them to second place in the AFC West, but they still have an offense capable of explosive performances.

Join us throughout the day today as we watch and follow along with the other games around the NFL before the Packers and Bears kick off in prime time.