It’s finally time for kickoff in tonight’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The two old rivals meet for the 204th time when they take the field tonight at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers hope to get in the win column coming out of their week 13 bye, as the team got a chance to rest up after a big win over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago. The Bears, meanwhile, are likely facing another offseason of uncertainty, as head coach Matt Nagy seems likely to be headed out of town after the year concludes.

Tonight will see rookie quarterback Justin Fields return for Chicago, however, as the Bears hope to see some more continued development out of him after he missed a few games due to injury.

Who will emerge with a victory in today’s game? Keep it here throughout the game to follow along and discuss in the comments. As always, follow below for commentary from APC and other individuals who cover the Packers.