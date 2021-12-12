Packers-Bears Week 14 Inactives: Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell will play vs Chicago

Only one member of the Green Bay Packers’ current 53-man roster will not play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football due to injury: tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), who was ruled out by the team on Friday. According to the Packers’ released inactives list, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will play after being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list during the bye week and returning to practice as a limited participant on Friday. Campbell had been called questionable by the team after their final practice leading up to tonight’s game.

Outside of Bakhtiari and Campbell, the only other player given an injury status for the game was receiver Randall Cobb (core), who was placed on the injured reserve following Friday’s injury report. Neither outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) nor cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) returned to the team this week, though head coach Matt LaFleur did say early on in the week that there was a chance that the duo and Bakhtiari would practice leading up to the game. Ultimately, Alexander was the only one of the three to practice, though their returns could come relatively soon.

On the flip side, the Bears are not nearly as healthy as the Packers are, at least in terms of their 53-man roster, coming into this game. Quarterback Andy Dalton (hand, listed as doubtful), receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot, doubtful) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle, questionable) are all going to miss the game. Hicks is particularly significant because outside linebacker Khalil Mack has been shut down for the season since the Packers first faced off against the Bears this season. With Hicks now out, too, this leaves outside linebacker Robert Quinn as the team’s only true pass-rushing threat.

Full Inactives List: